Miller lifts Rays past Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The big cheers early in Friday night's game between the Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays were for Mike Trout, who was returning for his first game since suffering a torn ligament in his left thumb on May 28.

But the night belonged to a local kid, Rays starting pitcher Jake Faria, who had a significant cheering section of his own that ultimately had reason to celebrate.

Faria gave up one run in 6 2/3 innings, leaving with the score tied at 1. Brad Miller's two-out RBI double in the 10th inning off Angels reliever Cam Bedrosian (2-1) was the game-winner in Tampa Bay's 2-1 victory at Angel Stadium.

Trout went 1-for-5 with a single and a stolen base, including a strikeout for the final out of the game. Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his 26th save, the last of four Rays relievers who followed Faria.

For Faria, who gave up five hits, the game was a homecoming. He grew up in Anaheim and his family had Angels season tickets. And when he was in high school at nearby Gahr in Cerritos, he modeled his delivery after former Angels pitcher Jered Weaver.

"I only had to leave nine (tickets)," Faria said. "But my dad ended up buying 60 and my stepdad bought 30 and there were others that filtered in and bought their own tickets. There was probably 200-plus.

"It was weird at first. I tried to make it feel like it was any other game. But then being there in the outfield (before the game), stretching and running, I'm looking up ... it was pretty awesome."

The only run Faria allowed came on Albert Pujols' home run leading off the second inning. But he had to dance around trouble in the third and fourth innings. In those two innings, he gave up two singles, walked two, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch.

But he escaped both jams, getting Pujols to end the third and Cameron Maybin to end the fourth.

"We just didn't get that hit," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "It looks like (Faria's) got really nice poise, used a good split, changed speeds well, hit his spots and got some big outs.

"We were in some situations where we could have broken the game open and couldn't do it. I think we were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and that's been plaguing us most of the year."

For Faria, though, it was par for the course. He's 4-0 with a 2.00 ERA in his seven starts, and all seven have been quality starts (at least six innings, three earned runs or fewer).

"We all continue to be impressed with the way he goes about his starts and competes," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "And even when he isn't feeling his best, he finds a way to limit damage and give us every opportunity to score runs."

The Rays, though, couldn't do much with Angels starter Ricky Nolasco, who gave up two hits in seven innings. Both hits came from Evan Longoria, who homered in the first inning and doubled in the seventh.

After the seventh, it became a battle of bullpens. Tampa Bay's Adam Kolarek, Tommy Hunter and Brad Boxberger (2-0) preceded Colome. The Angels got scoreless innings from Blake Parker and Bud Norris before Bedrosian gave up a two-out single to Wilson Ramos, followed by Miller's drive off the right-center field fence.

Trout's only hit in the game was a single in the third inning. He dived back headfirst into first base after rounding the bag, then slid headfirst into second when he stole a base, the same way he injured the thumb six weeks ago.

"Mike's going to play baseball; that's what he's about," Scioscia said. "Mike's a player that makes everybody around him better, and we need him. Hopefully, we'll get settled and these groupings will work and get some offense. And Mike's obviously a big part of that."

NOTES: To make room for CF Mike Trout on the roster, the Angels optioned OF Eric Young Jr. to Triple-A Salt Lake. Young hit .260 with three homers, 11 RBIs, 18 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 34 games after being called up to take Trout's roster spot May 29. The Angels also called up LHP Jose Alvarez and optioned RHP Mike Morin to Salt Lake. ... Rays OF Colby Rasmus was placed on the restricted list by the Rays on Thursday and isn't expected to return to the club this season because of personal reasons. Rasmus, who was on the disabled list since June 23 because of a hip injury, hit .281 with nine homers and 23 RBIs in 37 games this season.