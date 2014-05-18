Wilson blanks Rays in Angels’ 6-0 win

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Less than 24 hours after being silenced by the Tampa Bay Rays, the Los Angeles Angels returned the favor.

Left-hander C.J. Wilson pitched a five-hit shutout as the Angels defeated the Rays 6-0 on Saturday night in front of 42,224 at Angel Stadium.

Wilson (5-3) conceded just two walks, induced three double plays, retired eight successive batters between the third and sixth innings, and struck out seven for his second career shutout.

“He turned more double plays tonight than he has in any one start all year,” Angels catcher Chris Iannetta said.

Wilson also victimized the Rays for his first shutout in 2011 at Tropicana Field.

“They’re a weird team,” Wilson said. “They swing the bats; they’re very aggressive. But sometimes, when they get ahead in the count, then they won’t chase anything. So you have to throw really, really good strikes.”

According to Rays manager Joe Maddon, Wilson succeeded.

“He’s very competitive,” Maddon said. “He elevated his fastball when he wanted to. He got under righties with the breaking ball when he wanted to.”

Wilson stifled the Rays while throwing a season-high 127 pitches.

“I didn’t see much of a drop in stamina or any fatigue,” Iannetta said. “Even in the eighth inning, he was still throwing 93 mph.”

In each of his first nine starts this year, Wilson has thrown at least 111 pitches.

“I can manipulate my mechanics a little bit to take stress off, here and there,” Wilson said, “and try to change speeds, not just throw every pitch as hard as I can.”

Iannetta and right fielder Collin Cowgill each had two of the Angels’ nine hits, and left fielder Grant Green drove in two runs.

The Angels (23-19) built a 6-0 lead by scoring two runs in each of the first three innings. In the bottom of the first, Los Angeles turned three hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly against left-hander Cesar Ramos (1-3) into two runs.

Second baseman Howie Kendrick brought Cowgill home with a single under the glove of Tampa Bay shortstop Yunel Escobar. Angels center fielder Mike Trout scored on shortstop Erick Aybar’s sacrifice fly.

In the second inning, Trout hit another sacrifice fly that sent third baseman Luis Jimenez home. First baseman Albert Pujols produced his first RBI since May 6 when Cowgill scored on Pujols’ ground-rule double down the right-field line.

“When we score four runs in the first two innings, as a starting pitcher, I was like, ‘OK, cool,'” Wilson said. “You can feel the wind go out of the sails of the other team.”

Green then hit a two-run homer in the third. The drive was Green’s first of the season and the second of his major-league career.

Tampa Bay (19-25) loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh. Third baseman Evan Longoria began the inning with a single. After second baseman Sean Rodriguez struck out, Escobar singled and designated hitter Logan Forsythe walked.

But first baseman James Loney hit into a double play to end the inning. Wilson retired the next six Rays over the next two innings to finish the game.

Ramos allowed four runs, four hits and one walk in just 1 1/3 innings. He also hit a batter and struck out one.

“He had really good stuff,” Maddon said. “That was about as good as we’ve seen him. The fastball velocity, the breaking pitches, location, heartbeat, everything was really good.”

NOTES: Tampa Bay signed INF Jayson Nix to a minor-league contract. Nix, a six-year veteran, was in the Rays’ spring training camp as a non-roster player before being traded to Philadelphia, which designated him for assignment on Tuesday. ... The Rays placed OF Desmond Jennings on the bereavement list after Friday night’s game. Jennings will remain on the list until Tuesday. OF Kevin Kiermaier was recalled from Triple-A Durham and started in center field Saturday night. ... Rays C Jose Molina replaced C Ryan Hanigan in Saturday night’s lineup. Hanigan left Friday night’s game in the eighth inning with a hamstring problem. ... Los Angeles 1B Albert Pujols hit a ground-rule double on Saturday night to pass Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig and move into 33rd place all time in doubles. Pujols has 535 two-base hits. ... Angels LHP C.J. Wilson leads all major league starters with an average of 116.3 pitches per game. In all eight of his starts, Wilson has thrown at least 111 pitches. ... Los Angeles rookie RHP Michael Morin entered Saturday night’s game having yet to concede a run in 8 2/3 innings of relief.