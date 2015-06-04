Rays rally, pull out win over Angels in 10 innings

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- If the rest of the American League hasn’t already taken notice of the Tampa Bay Rays, now would be a good time.

The Rays won a game they had no business winning Wednesday night, but it is becoming more the norm than the exception. They rallied from a 4-0 deficit and outlasted the Los Angeles Angels in 10 innings, 6-5, at Angel Stadium.

Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier had the decisive blow, a leadoff homer in the 10th inning off Angels closer Huston Street. But there were plenty of others who made big plays and allowed the Rays to remain one game behind the first-place Yankees in the American League East.

“I think we’re flying under the radar, and we like it,” said Rays outfielder Steven Souza Jr., whose three-run homer in the sixth inning gave the Rays a 5-4 lead. “We’re going to keep playing our game. I don’t know when the point is where teams take us serious, but we’re going to go about our business the same way since day one, and we’re having a blast.”

The Rays scored all six runs on home runs in the final game of the three-game series. Designated hitter Joey Butler hit a two-run homer, joining Kiermaier and Souza.

Kiermaier, who was not in the starting lineup but entered the game in the seventh, got to the ballpark early Wednesday to get in some extra batting practice.

“Pretty much just hitting pitches on the plate,” Kiermaier said when asked what he worked on. “I’ve been chasing a lot this whole season, that’s been my biggest problem. So I‘m trying to be more selective and don’t miss pitches over the plate that I should hit. Looking for my pitch, and right there I got it and didn’t miss.”

Brad Boxberger (3-3), the fifth of seven Rays pitchers to appear in the game, got the win over Street (2-2). Steve Geltz got the final two outs in the bottom of the 10th for his second save of the season.

Angels starter Hector Santiago looked to be in control through five innings, but the Rays scored five in the sixth on the home runs by Butler and Souza.

“He had the leadoff hitter (left fielder Brandon Guyer) 0-2, and then the wheels fell off,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He was throwing the ball real well, he just made some mistakes they didn’t miss.”

Rays starter Nathan Karns was nowhere near as good as he was recently, but he was set up to get the win before the Angels rallied with a run in the ninth to tie the game at 5 on shortstop Erick Aybar’s sacrifice fly. Karns gave up four runs on five hits and three walks in five innings.

Like Santiago, Karns gave up two home runs: Angels center fielder Mike Trout hit a solo homer in the first inning, and second baseman Johnny Giavotella hit a two-run homer in the fourth.

After the Rays rallied to go up in the sixth, the Angels had their chances to regain the lead but wasted them, as the Rays defense stepped up with big plays when the Angels ran the bases aggressively.

In the seventh, third baseman David Freese (double) was on second base with one out when catcher Carlos Perez hit a ball up the middle that was knocked down by shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera.

The ball trickled into shallow center field, so Angels third base coach Gary DiSarcina waved home Freese, who was easily thrown out at the plate.

“The Cabby (Cabrera) play was just incredible, a run-saving play,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “The awareness to pick it up and fire it home, knowing that guy (Freese) is coming. He’s played shortstop a long time and made some big plays.”

In the eighth, first baseman Albert Pujols led off with a single and went to third on right fielder Kole Calhoun’s single. Calhoun, though, was thrown out trying to advance to second on the throw to third.

Then in the ninth, though the Angels tied the game in the inning, they missed a chance for more when pinch runner Taylor Featherston was thrown out trying to steal second by catcher Rene Rivera, who made a perfect throw after scooping a pitch out of the dirt.

“It looked like (Featherston) got a decent jump, and Rivera painted the bag and just barely got him,” Scioscia said. “Rivera made an unbelievable play. Picked the ball in the dirt and threw a bullet right on the bag. You have to tip your cap.”

NOTES: Rays RHP Chris Archer became the second pitcher since 1914 to strike out 12 or more without a walk in two consecutive starts. Archer fanned 12 Mariners on May 28, then struck out 15 Angels on Tuesday. The other pitcher to accomplish the feat was the Mets’ Dwight Gooden in 1984. ... Los Angeles LHP Edgar Ibarra made his major league debut Tuesday, throwing two scoreless innings of relief. Along with LHP Jose Alvarez and LHP Cesar Ramos, the Angels have three lefties in the bullpen. ... Angels SS Erick Aybar entered the game with a 10-game hitting streak and hits in 21 of his previous 22 games. ... Rays LHP Matt Moore, recovering from Tommy John surgery, threw 2 1/3 innings for Class A Charlotte on Wednesday in a rehab assignment. He allowed two runs (both unearned), two hits and two walks.