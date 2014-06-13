Preview: Rays at Astros

Nobody is printing playoff tickets in Houston yet, but the Astros head into this weekend’s three-game series against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays playing their best baseball in years. Designated hitter Chris Carter enters Friday’s contest with three solo homers in his last two games for the resurgent Astros, who are 20-11 since May 11. The mood is much different in Tampa Bay, which has lost 14 of its last 16 and owns the American League’s worst record at 25-42.

Houston received a scare in Thursday’s 5-4, 10-inning win over Arizona when second baseman Jose Altuve left in the seventh inning after being hit on his right hand by a pitch from Randall Delgado. X-rays were negative, and Altuve is listed as day-to-day. Tampa Bay was held scoreless for three straight games before posting a 6-3 win over St. Louis on Wednesday, but right fielder Kevin Kiermaier has been a bright spot with 17 hits in his first 18 games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Alex Cobb (1-4, 4.39 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (4-3, 2.82)

Cobb’s struggles since returning from the disabled list continued against Seattle on Saturday, when he yielded seven runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. The 26-year-old, who has allowed a total of 16 runs and 24 hits over his last three starts, said he’s fixed a mechanical flaw heading into his first career appearance against Houston. “Maybe the last start was a nice slap in the face and a wake-up call to bear down even harder and figure things out,” Cobb told the Tampa Bay Times.

McHugh developed a blister on the middle finger of his throwing hand Sunday when he walked five batters and allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings against Minnesota, but doesn’t expect it to be an issue against Tampa Bay. The 26-year-old has gone 2-0 with a 1.65 ERA in his last three outings, and the Astros have won all three contests. Opposing batters are hitting .188 against McHugh, who is facing the Rays for the first time in his young career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston RF George Springer is 7-for-21 with seven RBIs during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Tampa Bay is batting .216 over his last 43 games.

3. The Astros have gone seven straight series without a series loss.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Rays 3