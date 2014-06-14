Preview: Rays at Astros

The Tampa Bay Rays have posted six runs in back-to-back games after being shut out in three straight outings and shoot for their third consecutive victory Saturday when they visit the Houston Astros. Ben Zobrist has been a catalyst for the Rays with five hits in three games, including a trio in the 6-1 series-opening win Friday. Houston had won 14 of 19 before recording four hits and striking out 16 times in that contest – the sixth loss in eight games against Tampa Bay the last two years.

Tampa Bay starter Chris Archer had one of his two career shutouts against Houston and will oppose Jarred Cosart, who beat the Rays in his major-league debut last year. Jose Altuve (bruised right hand), who leads the majors in hits with 90, could return to the lineup for the Astros after he missed the first of a three-game set. Houston rookie Jon Singleton has four homers and 10 RBIs in his first 11 games of his career.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET; Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Chris Archer (3-3, 3.42 ERA) vs. Astros RH Jarred Cosart (5-5, 4.19)

Archer has managed only a 1-1 record over his last five starts despite allowing only three runs and 22 hits with 33 strikeouts over 31 innings. The 25-year-old North Carolina native pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings in his last outing against Seattle last Sunday, but did not get a decision. Archer is 1-0 in two starts versus Houston with a 1.20 ERA and he has contained Altuve (1-for-7).

Cosart has settled into a groove, yielding three or fewer runs in nine straight starts and 11 of 13 overall, including his last appearance in a 4-3 win at Arizona. The 24-year-old Texan allowed only two hits in eight innings to beat Tampa Bay last July 12 to begin his career. Cosart boasts a 3.18 ERA in his first 23 career starts while permitting 112 hits in 133 innings with 89 strikeouts and 68 walks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay OF Kevin Kiermaier has collected at least two hits in four of his last eight games and 10 of his 19 hits have gone for extra bases.

2. Houston’s rookie OF George Springer saw his six-game hitting streak come to an end Friday when he struck out in all four at-bats.

3. The Rays have hit into 64 double plays this season, including three Friday, and have turned a major league-low 36.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Astros 2