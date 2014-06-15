Preview: Rays at Astros

The Houston Astros are 4-0-3 in their last seven series and can extend that unbeaten streak when they host the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game set. Houston has won 15 of its last 21 games as it continues to receive big contributions from young players such as Matt Dominguez, George Springer and Jon Singleton among others. The Rays have the worst record in baseball after losing 15 of their last 18 games and stand last in the American League in runs scored.

Singleton has collected four homers and 10 RBIs in his first 12 major league games while Dominguez recorded three of his 30 RBIs in a 7-3 victory Saturday. Springer, who has belted 12 homers and has knocked in a team-high 36 in the first 51 games of his career, is 0-for-7 in the series and 2012 AL Cy Young winner David Price will try to keep him quiet Sunday. Evan Longoria is warming up for Tampa Bay with six RBIs in the last three games.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET; Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH David Price (4-6, 3.97 ERA) vs. Astros RH Brad Peacock (2-4, 4.50)

Price has gone five games without a victory, but has allowed only six runs over 22 1/3 innings in his last three starts while going 0-2. The Vanderbilt product boasts the best strikeout-to-walk ratio (111-10) in the majors, but has surrendered 105 hits (13 homers) in 99 2/3 innings. Dominguez is 2-for-5 with a double against Price, who is 2-1 in three career starts versus Houston with a 3.00 ERA.

Peacock has raised his game over the last four starts, gaining a pair of victories without a loss while boasting a 2.66 ERA. The 26-year-old Palm Beach, Fla. native yielded three or fewer earned runs in seven of nine starts after starting the season in the bullpen. Peacock, who is 2-1 with a 5.18 ERA at home, permitted one homer in the last four games after giving up five in the previous three.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston CF Dexter Fowler is 19-for-47 with 10 runs scored over his last 12 games.

2. Tampa Bay OF Kevin Kiermaier has recorded two hits in three of his last four games, including three doubles and a triple.

3. Astros 2B Jose Altuve, who leads the majors with 90 hits, has missed the last two games with a bruised right hand and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Astros 1