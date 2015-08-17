Preview: Rays at Astros

The Houston Astros look to solidify their position atop the American League West as they continue a 10-game homestand with the first of four against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. The Astros answered a rough 1-7 stretch with three wins in their last four contests, including a 6-5 victory over Detroit on Sunday as Jose Altuve delivered a walk-off RBI single.

Altuve has gone 15-for-38 over his last nine contests to lead Houston, which will try to snap a five-game losing streak against the Rays after dropping three at Tampa Bay last month. Former Ray Scott Kazmir takes the mound for the Astros on Monday as they attempt to hand Tampa Bay its fourth straight defeat. The Rays had won seven of nine before allowing 22 runs in a three-game sweep at the hands of the Rangers in Texas over the weekend. Tampa Bay’s Asdrubal Cabrera has been the hottest hitter in the majors over the past few weeks, going 29-for-61 in 16 games since coming off the disabled list.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Erasmo Ramirez (9-4, 3.59 ERA) vs. Astros LH Scott Kazmir (6-7, 2.12)

Ramirez scattered five hits over seven scoreless innings against Atlanta at home last time out to record his first win in five games. The Nicaraguan, who was acquired just before the start of the season, is second on the team in wins and has yielded 89 hits in a career-high 110 1/3 innings but owns a 4.83 ERA on the road. Jason Castro is 3-for-6 with a homer versus Ramirez, who limited Houston to one run and four hits over six frames of a home win on July 10.

Kazmir is 1-2 in four games since being acquired from Oakland, losing his last two starts while permitting seven runs (three earned) over 11 1/3 innings. The 31-year-old, who recorded 55 of his 97 major-league wins with Tampa Bay, has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 10 of his last 11 outings. Cabrera (1-for-15) has been contained by Kazmir, who dropped to 1-3 lifetime against the Rays after giving up three runs in 5 2/3 frames on May 22.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rays are 4-0 when facing former members of the organization this season, beating Kazmir, David Price, Mike Montgomery and Jesse Chavez.

2. Houston CF Carlos Gomez is just 3-for-37 in his last 10 games after going 8-for-23 in his first five contests with the team.

3. Tampa Bay OF Desmond Jennings has gone 5-for-10 with an RBI in three games since returning from the disabled list.

PREDICTION: Astros 4, Rays 1