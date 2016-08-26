Preview: Rays at Astros

The Houston Astros look to continue their surge toward contention in the American League wild-card race when they begin a three-game series against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. The Astros, who play the next six at home - where they are 34-28 - received a much-needed day off after edging Pittsburgh 5-4 on Wednesday for their fifth victory in six road contests.

Houston stands four games behind Baltimore for the AL’s second wild card after posting 46 runs on its 5-2 road trip and will send Mike Fiers to the mound in Friday’s opener. The Astros managed seven runs while losing two of three at Tampa Bay from June 10-12 and must face red-hot left-hander Drew Smyly, who has not lost in six starts. The Rays reside in last place in the AL East, but are 8-3 in the past 11 contests and have knocked off likely playoff-bound Texas and Boston in the last two series at home. Matt Duffy has made an impression with Tampa Bay since he was acquired at the trade deadline, batting .357 in 11 games, and notched his first extra-base hit with a double Thursday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Drew Smyly (6-11, 4.88 ERA) vs. Astros RH Mike Fiers (9-6, 4.41)

Smyly has been a different pitcher his last six outings, going 4-0 with a 2.79 ERA in that span after a stretch in which he lost seven straight decisions. The 27-year-old Arkansas product was not quite as sharp last time out while giving up four runs over 6 2/3 innings, but got the win against Texas. George Springer is 2-for-3 with a double and a homer versus Smyly, who is 1-2 with a 6.10 ERA lifetime versus Houston.

Fiers has won two of three starts after beating Baltimore last Saturday, allowing one run and five hits over seven innings while striking out seven. The 31-year-old Florida native, who is 6-3 with a 3.36 ERA at home, has surrendered six homers in the last three games. Logan Morrison is 3-for-7 versus Fiers, who yielded two runs over seven innings to beat Tampa Bay in their first-ever meeting on June 11.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay INF Tim Beckham (hamstring), who has hit safely in six consecutive games, missed the last two and is considered day-to-day.

2. Houston 2B Jose Altuve saw his eight-game hitting streak end Wednesday, but recorded his 11th RBI in nine games and is 5-for-10 versus the Rays in 2016.

3. Rays 3B Evan Longoria has reached 30 homers for the fourth time in his career and 14 this season have come on the road, where he is batting .310.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Astros 3