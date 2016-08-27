Preview: Rays at Astros

Evan Gattis struggles at times with the glove and does not hit for a very high average, but his power can make a major impact for the Houston Astros down the stretch. Gattis belted a walk-off blast in the series opener and looks to homer for his third straight game as the surging Astros host the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in the second of a three-game series.

Gattis has recorded at least 21 homers in his first four major league seasons and followed up Carlos Correa’s blast in the bottom of the ninth Friday as Houston pulled within three games of Baltimore for the American League’s second wild card. The 21-year-old Correa needs one homer to reach 20 for his second straight campaign and owns 55 RBIs in his last 58 games overall for the Astros, who have won six of seven. Left-hander Dallas Keuchel hopes to improve on his 0-4 record against the last-place Rays, who came into the series with eight wins in 11 games. Tampa Bay outfielder Mikie Mahtook snapped out of a 0-for-34 slump with the game-winning hit Thursday and hit a go-ahead solo homer in the ninth Friday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Blake Snell (4-6, 3.17 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (8-12, 4.64)

Snell has suffered through control issues and been hampered by poor defense, but allowed two or fewer earned runs in eight consecutive starts. The 23-year-old walked five in 3 2/3 innings last time out against Boston and owns 40 bases on balls in 65 1/3 frames overall. Snell, who faces Houston for the first time in his young career, is 1-2 with a 2.42 ERA in five road starts.

Keuchel permitted two or fewer runs in six of his last eight starts and is 3-3 in that span after beating Baltimore last Sunday with eight innings of two-run ball. The 28-year-old Arkansas product gave up five runs in five innings on June 12 while losing for the fourth time to the Rays. Bobby Wilson is 4-for-8 with a homer versus Keuchel, who has a 3.70 ERA at home this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay INF Nick Franklin, who has been on the seven-day concussion list, could be activated as soon as Saturday.

2. Houston 2B Jose Altuve recorded 12 RBIs in his last 10 games after knocking in one with a fielder’s choice Friday night.

3. Rays OF Corey Dickerson belted three doubles Friday and owns 26 on the season – one shy of his career best with Colorado in 2014.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Rays 2