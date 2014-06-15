(Updated: CHANGES to unearned runs in Para 1)

Astros 7, Rays 3: Matt Dominguez belted a three-run double as Houston scored five unearned runs in the third inning and went on to defeat visiting Tampa Bay to even the series at a game apiece.

Marwin Gonzalez registered three hits and scored twice while Dominguez finished with two hits and Dexter Fowler knocked in a pair of runs as the Astros won for the 15th time in their last 21 games. Houston starter Jarred Cosart (6-5) allowed three runs and scattered nine hits over seven innings for the win.

Evan Longoria recorded an RBI single in the first inning and a two-run homer in the fifth as the Rays lost for the 15th time in their last 18 contests. Tampa Bay’s Chris Archer (3-4), who came in with a 0.87 ERA in his last five starts, yielded six runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks over three-plus innings to suffer the loss.

Gonzalez doubled with one down in the third and scored when Archer could not handle James Loney’s throw at first base on Fowler’s grounder with two outs. A hit batsman and two walks produced the go-ahead run before Dominguez hit a 0-1 pitch off the left-field wall -- just missing a grand slam -- for a 5-1 lead.

Fowler delivered a two-run double off reliever Cesar Ramos in the fourth, but Longoria answered with his two-run shot into the left-field seats in the fifth. Tony Sipp and Josh Fields handled a scoreless eighth inning for the Astros and Josh Zeid got Tampa Bay in order in the ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Houston 2B Jose Altuve, who leads the majors in hits with 90, sat out his second straight game with a bruised right hand and is considered day-to-day. … Tampa Bay RF Kevin Kiermaier had two doubles and pushed his season total to 21 hits in 20 games – 12 for extra bases. … Astros C Jason Castro walked two times in four at-bats, including one with the bases loaded for the second run in the third inning and his 30th RBI.