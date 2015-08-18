Rays sting Rangers early in 9-2 win

HOUSTON -- Having spent a pregame media session lamenting the slow offensive starts that plagued Tampa Bay during a lost weekend against the Texas Rangers, Rays manager Kevin Cash got just what he desired a few hours later.

Rays right-hander Erasmo Ramirez pitched effectively under occasional duress and benefited from an early offensive surge keyed by second baseman Tim Beckham as the Rays clubbed the Houston Astros 9-2 on Monday night at Minute Maid Park.

Ramirez (10-4) became the third Tampa Bay pitcher with 10 wins in a season after he was acquired via trade, joining Mark Hendrickson (2004) and Matt Garza (2008). Ramirez, acquired by the Rays (59-59) on March 31 from the Mariners, joined the duo by stranding three baserunners in his first two innings and working around two one-out singles in the fifth, departing with two outs in the sixth up 6-2.

“Glad we got the ‘W’ and I feel great,” Ramirez said. “After we got an early lead, the confidence in myself was bigger. Just attack the hitters and be aggressive.”

From the beginning of his outing to his departure with one out and runners on the corners in the sixth, Astros left-hander Scott Kazmir (6-8) labored.

Kazmir had two quick outs in the first inning before Rays third baseman Evan Longoria beat the defensive shift with an opposite-field single to right field that ignited the Rays’ four-run inning. Beckham, the fourth straight batter to reach with two outs, capped the outburst with a three-run homer, his sixth home run of the season, to left field on an 0-2 count.

“He showed me a couple of changeups that at-bat,” Beckham said of Kazmir. “I remember how he pitched me when he was with Oakland and I wasn’t looking changeup. He actually threw me a curveball so just saw it up. I knew I had runners on base so I just wanted to hit the ball hard and put it in play.”

Even after retiring the Rays in order in the second and fourth innings and inducing a double play to escape trouble in the third, Kazmir kept scuffling.

Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera launched a sacrifice fly to left center in the fifth to score right fielder Brandon Guyer, and pinch-hitter John Jaso greeted Astros right-hander Josh Fields with an RBI single to left after Kazmir allowed two baserunners to reach to open the sixth.

“Yeah, we never recovered from it,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of the four-run first inning. “First two hitters were fine and then we just couldn’t get the inning to stop. There was a base hit, a walk, a two-strike homer, a lot of bad things happened that inning to put us down 4-0.”

Kazmir failed to escape the sixth for a third consecutive start after working 14 2/3 scoreless innings in his first two appearances with Houston (64-55). He allowed six earned runs, nine hits and three walks.

“I don’t feel like it’s off. I really don’t feel like it’s off,” Kazmir said of his repertoire. “I think it’s just a matter of being completely sharp. I feel great. My fastball feels like it’s where it needs to be. It’s just a matter of executing. That’s something when it comes to crucial times I didn’t do it.”

After Ramirez departed, the right-handed relief tandem of Steve Geltz and Brandon Gomes combined to work 2 1/3 hitless innings with four strikeouts to snuff any threat of a potential late-inning Astros comeback.

NOTES: The Rays optioned rookie 3B/OF Richie Shaffer to Triple-A Durham and recalled LHP Enny Romero. After making his major-league debut on Aug. 3, Shaffer hit .263/.391/.579 with two home runs and two RBIs over eight games. Adding Romero (7.84 ERA in five games) allows the Rays to feature a more traditional seven-man bullpen. ... Astros manager A.J. Hinch reiterated his commitment to slumping CF Carlos Gomez, who entered Monday mired in an 0-for-17 slump and batting .183/.210/.267 in 15 games since his trade deadline acquisition. Gomez has just three hits in 40 plate appearances since posting three multi-hit games in a four-game stretch Aug. 1-4. ... Monday night marked the seventh game this season in which Rays manager Kevin Cash opposed a starting pitcher he had caught during his career, a list that includes Astros LHP Scott Kazmir, Red Sox RHP Justin Masterson and Red Sox RHP Clay Buchholz (all twice), and Mets RHP Bartolo Colon.