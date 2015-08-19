Gonzalez homer in 10th gives Astros win over Rays

HOUSTON -- Two days after Astros All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve delivered in walk-off fashion, Astros utility infielder/outfielder Marwin Gonzalez decided to get involved in the late-inning theatrics.

Gonzalez opened the 10th inning with a walk-off home run, giving the Houston Astros their second walk-off win in t,hree games and a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

Gonzalez, who finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs, drilled a 3-2 fastball from Rays closer Brad Boxberger (4-9) into the right-field seats for his eighth home run on the season. The Astros (65-55) scored twice off the Rays bullpen after scuffling mightily against right-hander Jake Odorizzi.

“The important thing is to win games no matter what,” said Gonzalez, who made his first start this season in left field but shifted to first base in the 10th inning. “If you’re in there, I‘m going to enjoy it and have fun. If not, I‘m going to root for my teammates.”

Astros right-hander Luke Gregerson (6-2) worked two perfect innings of relief to pick up the win. He followed right-hander Will Harris, whose perfect eighth set the stage for the Astros to once again rally late.

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, whose uneven night at the plate almost played a secondary role following his scary collision with center fielder Carlos Gomez in the top of the seventh, delivered an RBI double to left field in the eighth, scoring Altuve and pulling the Astros even at 2-2. Altuve opened the inning with a single off Rays left-hander Jake McGee, the first of three consecutive batters to reach base that frame.

“It was definitely an active night out there (defensively),” Correa said. “I got a lot of everything. I bobbled one that hit me in the hand on a bad hop. I got the diving one, the one that I had to recover and throw to first. I got a lot of plays tonight. It’s always fun when you’re active.”

With one out in the third inning, Odorizzi allowed three successive hits, including an RBI double by Gonzalez that plated catcher Jason Castro and advanced Altuve to third base. But Odorizzi recovered with a pair of crucial strikeouts of Correa and third baseman Jed Lowrie, limiting the damage to one run and setting up a Rays comeback.

Rays catcher Curt Casali torched Astros right-hander Scott Feldman with one out in the fifth, blistering an 0-2 pitch out to left and pulling the Rays (59-60) even at 1-1. Feldman used guile to negotiate trouble in the first, second and sixth innings, but he cracked a bit in the seventh inning.

After loading the bases with one out, Feldman surrendered a fielder’s choice RBI grounder to Rays third baseman Evan Longoria, giving the Rays a 2-1 lead. But Feldman held the line there, which proved critical.

“Kind of a battle of the bullpens a little bit,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “It seemed like Odo (Odorizzi) and their guy Feldman both battled really hard to keep it there. I think both teams got some hits. Had some runners on. Had to make some big pitches in some big situations to keep the scoring low.”

After his scare in the third inning, Odorizzi struck out the side in the fourth and added two strikeouts in the fifth. With Astros center fielder Carlos Gomez in scoring position in the sixth, Odorizzi fanned Colby Rasmus for a third time in as many at-bats to snuff that modest threat.

Odorizzi finished with nine strikeouts against one walk, allowing one run on six hits in six innings. The bullpen didn’t match his performance.

“It was a 3-2 count. He (Gonzalez) knows I‘m not looking to walk him so I‘m going to go after him with my best pitch,” Boxberger said. “Just left it over the middle and he sold out on it.”

NOTES: Rookie RHP Lance McCullers made his first start with Double-A Corpus Christi since being optioned on Aug. 3 for rest. McCullers went 5-4 with a 3.17 ERA over 14 starts with the Astros but was 1-1 with a 6.57 ERA over three starts following the All-Star break. He entered Tuesday having pitched a career-high 105 2/3 innings this season. ... Rays LF Desmond Jennings was given the day off after playing four consecutive games following a 96-game stint on the 60-day disabled list (left knee bursitis). Jennings is batting .400 (6-for-15) since his reinstatement. ... Rookie RHP Vince Velasquez will likely be recalled in September and will work out of the bullpen, Astros manager A.J. Hinch announced. Velasquez (1-1, 3.67 ERA with the Astros) made nine appearances (seven starts) before being optioned to Double-A Corpus Christi on Aug. 1.