Preview: Rays at Athletics

The Tampa Bay Rays begin a pivotal 10-game road trip at Oakland on Monday in an excursion that may help decide whether or not they remain in the American League wild-card race. Tampa Bay is five games behind Toronto for the AL’s second wild card entering a trip that begins with three games against the Athletics and Chicago Cubs before concluding with four against the Texas Rangers. Oakland holds a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels in the AL West.

The Athletics opened a 10-game homestand by losing two of three to Kansas City and have dropped four of their last six overall contests. Outfielder Josh Reddick hit two homers in Sunday’s 4-2 loss while finishing 6-for-10 in the series against the Royals and Oakland is hoping he can pick up the pace to help make up for the loss of Yoenis Cespedes, who was recently dealt to the Boston Red Sox. Tampa Bay first baseman James Loney is 6-for-9 over the last two games and has reached base in 22 consecutive contests.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Alex Cobb (7-6, 3.54 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jeff Samardzija (4-8, 2.92)

Cobb is 5-0 over his last six starts and his last two efforts have been dazzling. He struck out 10 while tossing seven shutout innings at St. Louis on July 23 and followed that outing by striking out 12 and holding Milwaukee to one run and three hits in eight innings on July 29. Cobb is 3-2 with a 2.34 ERA in six career starts against Oakland, including a no-decision on May 22 when he scattered three hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings.

Samardzija is 2-1 with a 3.19 ERA and 0.82 WHIP in five starts since Oakland acquired him from the Chicago Cubs. He has allowed four runs in two of the past three starts, including in a no-decision against Houston in his last turn when he struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings. Samardzija has served up five homers with the Athletics after allowing only seven in 17 starts with the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland won two of three at Tampa Bay from May 20-22.

2. Rays 2B Logan Forsythe is 7-for-15 with a homer and three RBIs over his last five outings.

3. Athletics OF/1B Brandon Moss is just 2-for-23 over his past six games.

PREDICTION: Rays 3, Athletics 2