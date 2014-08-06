Preview: Rays at Athletics

Despite stranding a whopping 28 runners in their last two contests, the Oakland Athletics can complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Tampa Bay Rays in Wednesday afternoon’s series finale. The Athletics have to like their chances with 12-game winner Sonny Gray, the American League Pitch of the Month in July, set to make the start. Oakland, which owns the best record in the majors at 69-43, holds a two-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels atop the AL West Division.

Tampa Bay has dropped five of six following a stirring 11-1 stretch but it has a chance to turn things around with back-to-back series against a pair of last-place clubs (Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers) upcoming on its current 10-game road trip. The Rays, who remain 5 1/2 games back of the second wild card, mustered seven singles and left nine on base in Tuesday’s 3-0 loss and have scored only two runs in the first two games of the series. Tampa Bay is 1-7 in its last eight versus Oakland.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jeremy Hellickson (0-1, 3.29 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (12-4, 2.59)

Hellickson has yet to make it through five innings in three starts since returning from arthroscopic elbow surgery. The 27-year-old from Iowa, who won at least 10 games in each of the previous three seasons, served up a pair of homers and allowed four runs on six hits over 4 2/3 innings in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels last time out. Hellickson is 1-1 with a 4.00 ERA in five career starts versus Oakland.

Gray’s five-start winning streak ending in heartbreaking fashion when he came out on the short end of a 1-0 decision to Kansas City after permitting one run on three hits over seven innings. He has permitted a combined seven runs in his last six turns while pitching at least 6 2/3 innings in each. He is 1-0 with a stellar 0.61 ERA in two career starts against Tampa Bay, striking out 10 and permitting 10 hits over 14 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics manager Bob Melvin is one win shy of 800 for his career.

2. Rays 1B James Loney has reached safely in 24 straight games and owns a six-game hitting streak.

3. Athletics RF Josh Reddick is 19-for-49 since coming off the disabled list.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Rays 2