FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Rays at Athletics
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 22, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Rays at Athletics

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Tampa Bay Rays continue their 10-game road trip when they visit the Oakland Athletics for the opener of a three-game series on Friday. The Rays improved to 2-5 on the trek Thursday as they earned a split of their four-game set at Houston with a 1-0 triumph.

Desmond Jennings went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and Chris Archer struck out 11 while tossing a one-hitter as Tampa Bay pulled within a game of .500 (60-61). Oakland looks to extend its home winning streak to six games after sweeping a two-game set from the Los Angeles Dodgers. The victories followed a road trip during with the Athletics lost all seven contests. The Rays and Athletics split a four-game series in May, with home team Tampa Bay capturing the first two contests and Oakland taking the final two.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Drew Smyly (0-2, 4.35 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Chris Bassitt (1-4, 2.60)

Smyly was rocked on Sunday in his first start since May 5, surrendering five runs and seven hits over four innings in a loss at Texas. The 26-year-old native of Arkansas, who had been sidelined with a torn labrum, yielded a total of five runs in 16 2/3 frames over his first three outings of the season. Smyly has yet to defeat Oakland in his career, going 0-2 with a brutal 9.95 ERA in five games (two starts).

Bassitt worked a career-high eight innings at Baltimore on Saturday but did not factor in the decision after allowing three runs and five hits. It was the second straight no-decision for the 26-year-old from Ohio after he scattered five hits over seven scoreless frames against the Orioles on Aug. 4 for his first win of the year. Bassitt, who never has faced Tampa Bay, has posted a 1.91 ERA in seven games (five starts) at home this season but owns a 1-3 record.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays LHP Jake McGee landed on the 15-day disabled list with a torn meniscus in his left knee and is slated to undergo arthroscopic surgery on Friday.

2. Oakland 1B-OF Mark Canha has gone 8-for-12 over his last three games and has hit safely in nine of his last 10 contests.

3. Tampa Bay recalled LHP Enny Romero from Triple-A Durham to replace McGee on the roster.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Rays 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.