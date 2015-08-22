Preview: Rays at Athletics

The Tampa Bay Rays seek their third consecutive victory when they visit the Oakland Athletics for the middle contest of their three-game series Saturday. Desmond Jennings belted a solo homer and added an RBI single as Tampa Bay held on for a 2-1 triumph to improve to 3-5 on its 10-game road trip.

Jennings has posted back-to-back two-hit performances and has driven in all three of the Rays’ runs over the last two games. Coco Crisp went 2-for-4 with an RBI and the Athletics stranded the tying run at third base as their five-game home winning streak came to an end. Oakland had scored five runs in each of its previous three contests at O.co Coliseum and has allowed two in each of its last two. Tampa Bay has struggled to score of late, plating two runs or fewer in four straight games.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Erasmo Ramirez (10-4, 3.57 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (12-5, 2.04)

Ramirez won his second straight start Monday, allowing two runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings at Houston. The triumph extended the 25-year-old Nicaraguan’s unbeaten streak to four outings and raised his record to 4-1 in his last eight turns. Ramirez has yet to defeat Oakland as he fell to 0-6 in eight games (seven starts) against the Athletics by yielding five runs, five hits and five in six frames May 24.

Gray had his four-start unbeaten streak snapped Monday as he surrendered four runs - one earned - and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings at Baltimore. The 25-year-old Tennessean allowed fewer than two runs in each outing during his streak and has given up three or fewer in eight of his last nine turns. Gray improved to 2-1 in four career starts against the Rays on May 24, when he scattered four hits over five scoreless frames at Tampa Bay.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics 1B Ike Davis is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip next week.

2. Oakland 1B Mark Canha has gone 9-for-16 over his last four games and has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 contests.

3. Tampa Bay LHP Jake McGee underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee and is expected to be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks but hopes to return before the end of the season.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Rays 3