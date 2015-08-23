Preview: Rays at Athletics

The Tampa Bay Rays look to conclude their road trip with a three-game sweep as they visit the Oakland Athletics for the finale on Sunday. Tampa Bay improved to 4-5 on its 10-game trek with its third consecutive one-run triumph, a 5-4 comeback victory on Saturday.

Asdrubal Cabrera made it a one-run game with a solo homer in the seventh inning before delivering a one-out, two-run double in the ninth for Tampa Bay, which is 1 1/2 games back in the American League wild-card race. Josh Phegley went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs while Brett Lawrie collected three hits and scored twice for the Athletics, who have dropped two straight at home after winning five in a row. Six of Oakland’s last seven setbacks have been by fewer than three runs, with each loss to Tampa Bay being a one-run decision. The Rays have been involved in five straight one-run affairs, winning each of the last three.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (6-6, 3.02 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (6-9, 4.27)

Odorizzi’s unbeaten streak reached six starts Tuesday at Houston, where he settled for a no-decision after striking out nine while allowing one run over six innings. The 25-year-old native of Illinois is just 1-0 during his run but has lost only once in his last 10 outings, yielding three runs or fewer seven times in that span. Odorizzi lost his only career start against Oakland as he surrendered three runs on four hits and five walks in 4 2/3 frames on May 20, 2014.

Graveman lost his fifth consecutive decision last Sunday, when he was tagged for six runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings at Baltimore. The 24-year-old from Alabama is winless since scattering five hits over seven scoreless frames in back-to-back outings against Colorado and Seattle on June 29 and July 4, respectively. Graveman was victorious in his lone career start versus the Rays as he gave up only three hits in six scoreless innings at Tampa Bay on May 23.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics 1B Mark Canha, who homered on Saturday, is 11-for-20 over his last five games and has hit safely in 11 of his last 12.

2. Tampa Bay improved to 62-61, becoming the fourth of the five-team AL East with a record over the .500 mark.

3. Oakland OF Danny Valencia was a late scratch Saturday due to a sore right hamstring.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Athletics 2