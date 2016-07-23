Preview: Rays at Athletics

The Tampa Bay Rays scored 28 runs during a three-game winning streak but their offense suddenly disappeared for one night. Tampa Bay will try to recover in Saturday's contest against the host Oakland Athletics after suffering a 13-inning, 1-0 loss Friday.

Left fielder Coco Crisp delivered the game-winning single Friday as Oakland improved to 5-3 since the All-Star break. The Athletics have scored just four runs over the past three games — losing twice — and left fielder Khris Davis is buried in a 2-for-24 rut over the last six contests. Rays third baseman Evan Longoria is just 1-for-8 in the series after having four consecutive two-hit outings prior to the club's arrival in Oakland. Infielder Tim Beckman went 1-for-5 in Friday's tilt after being 8-for-12 with a homer, four RBIs and four runs scored over his previous three games.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Drew Smyly (2-11, 5.64 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (6-6, 4.25)

Smyly is buried in a deep slump in which he is 0-7 with a 7.60 ERA over his past 10 starts. He gave up five runs and nine hits in five innings while losing to Colorado in his last turn — the sixth time he has allowed five or more runs during his skid. Smyly is 1-2 with a 6.87 ERA in six career appearances (three starts) against Oakland and has struggled with Billy Butler (7-for-16, one homer).

Graveman has won three consecutive starts and is 5-0 over his last 10 turns. He has given up two or fewer earned runs in nine of his past 11 starts. Graveman is 1-1 with a 2.04 ERA in three career starts against Tampa Bay with the loss occurring May 14 when he gave up four runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays RF Steven Souza Jr. is 0-for-9 with four strikeouts in the series.

2. Oakland SS Marcus Semien, who is batting .175 in July, didn't start Friday for the first time this season but later entered the contest and went 0-for-2.

3. Tampa Bay 1B Logan Morrison (forearm) has sat out four straight games but might be available Saturday.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Rays 3