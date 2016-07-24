Preview: Rays at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics fell out of playoff contention months ago and figure to be active sellers at the trade deadline, but they haven't lost their flair for the dramatic. After following a series-opening loss with consecutive one-run victories, the Athletics conclude their 10-game homestand Sunday against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays, who are 7-31 since June 16.

Eight of Oakland’s last 12 games have been decided by one run, including Saturday's wild 4-3 victory in which Jake Smolinski belted a two-run homer in the ninth inning and rookie Ryon Healy delivered a walk-off blast two batters later. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Healy was called up from Triple-A Nashville on July 15 and has started the last nine games at third base, where he’ll receive an extended look over the next two months. The Rays have received five straight quality starts from their pitchers but have scored a total of three runs in their last two games. Steven Souza Jr. is 0-for-10 with five strikeouts in the series while Logan Morrison has missed the last five games with an injured forearm.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Blake Snell (2-4, 3.11 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Hahn (2-4, 6.49)

Snell turned in the best start of his rookie campaign on Tuesday at Coors Field, holding Colorado to one hit over six scoreless innings while recording a career-high nine strikeouts. The highly touted 23-year-old became the second visiting rookie in Coors Field history to pitch six or more scoreless frames and allow one hit or fewer. “I think he’s done a tremendous job of holding his own, competing, giving us chances to win,” manager Kevin Cash told reporters.

Hahn is being recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start in place of Rich Hill, who is battling a blister on his pitching hand. The 26-year-old is beginning his third stint with the Athletics this season after posting a 2.77 ERA over his last five outings for Nashville. “He’s been working on a lot of things, getting the ball down, incorporating his other pitches and so forth,” manager Bob Melvin told reporters. “Hopefully, this is the start of a nice run for him.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland RF Josh Reddick is listed as day-to-day after being scratched from Saturday’s lineup with back stiffness.

2. Rays OF Oswaldo Arcia left Saturday’s game with a right elbow strain but is expected to be available Sunday.

3. Oakland placed C/1B Stephen Vogt on the family emergency medical leave list and recalled C Bruce Maxwell from Triple-A Nashville.

PREDICTION: Rays 7, Athletics 4