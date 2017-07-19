Preview: Rays at Athletics

The Tampa Bay Rays attempt to build off a comeback victory and complete a three-game sweep when they visit the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday afternoon. Tampa Bay improved to 4-1 on its six-game road trip Tuesday as it staged a two-out, two-run rally in the ninth inning to post a 4-3 victory.

Adeiny Hechavarria, who is 6-for-15 during his four-game hitting streak, and Shane Peterson delivered back-to-back RBI singles as the Rays maintained their 1 1/2-game edge over the New York Yankees for the top wild-card spot in the American League. Tampa Bay also sits two games behind first-place Boston in the AL East thanks to a stretch during which it has won six of seven contests. After beginning their six-game homestand by sweeping Cleveland, the Athletics look to avoid a similar fate following a pair of one-run defeats. Khris Davis has rediscovered his power stroke, going deep three times during his four-game hitting streak.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jacob Faria (4-0, 2.00 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (5-4, 3.72)

Faria has begun his major-league career in strong fashion, allowing fewer than three earned runs in six of his first seven starts while working at least six innings in every outing. The 23-year-old Californian has given up one run in each of his four victories, as well as a no-decision on the road against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. Faria has been very good at home but even better on the road, posting a 1.69 ERA and 0.94 WHIP while registering 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 frames.

Gray could be making one of his final starts for Oakland, as he may be moved prior to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. The 27-year-old native of Tennessee has been superb over his last four outings, going 3-1 while allowing a total of four earned runs over 27 innings - a span that includes a win over Cleveland on Friday in which he worked six scoreless frames. Gray, who is 2-2 with a 4.07 ERA in eight career starts against the Rays, escaped with a no-decision at Tampa Bay on June 10 after yielding five runs - two earned - in six innings.

Walk-Offs

1. Rays C Wilson Ramos (hamstring) returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing three games and went 1-for-4.

2. Oakland OF Rajai Davis is 5-for-10 over the first four games of the team's homestand.

3. Tampa Bay is seven games over .500 for the first time since June 2015.

PREDICTION: Rays 3, Athletics 1