Athletics 3, Rays 2 (10): Derek Norris singled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th to lift host Oakland to the walk-off win.

Norris grounded a single off former Athletics closer Grant Balfour (1-4) into left field with two outs as Oakland notched its eighth walk-off victory of the season and maintained its one-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels atop the American League West. Jed Lowrie had an RBI double among his three hits and Sam Fuld and Eric Sogard each had two hits and scored for the Athletics, who prevailed despite stranding 18 runners.

Evan Longoria homered and Desmond Jennings and James Loney had two hits apiece for Tampa Bay, which had its franchise record-tying eight-game road winning streak halted in the opener of a 10-game road swing. Ryan Cook (1-1), the third reliever for the Athletics, pitched a scoreless 10th for the victory.

Longoria led off the second with a homer off Jeff Samardzija, but the Athletics answered in the third on a two-out single by Josh Reddick and a double by Lowrie off the wall in right that missed being a homer by inches. Tampa Bay reclaimed the lead with a two-out rally of its own in the fifth when Kevin Kiermaier tripled and scored on a single by Jennings.

Oakland chased Alex Cobb with three singles in the sixth, the last by Josh Donaldson plating Sogard to knot it at 2-2 before Joel Peralta escaped the jam. The Athletics left the bases loaded in the eighth and the Rays failed on a squeeze bunt in the ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rays RHP Cobb, who entered 5-0 in his last six starts, gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings while Athletics RHP Samardzija went seven innings, yielding two runs on five hits. ... Athletics CF Coco Crisp (neck) was not in the starting lineup for the eighth straight game but drew a pinch-hit walk in the seventh inning. ... Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon was ejected with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning for arguing a checked-swing call.