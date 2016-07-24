A's rally with three-run ninth for 4-3 win

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Jake Smolinski tied the score with a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning and rookie Ryon Healy hit a walk-off solo shot, lifting the Oakland A's to a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night at Oakland Coliseum.

A's right-hander Kendall Graveman (7-6) pitched his second career complete game and extended his career-best winning streak to six games. He gave up three runs and nine hits, struck out four and walked one.

The walk-off win was Oakland's sixth of the season and second straight against Tampa Bay.

The A's trailed 3-1 entering the bottom of the ninth and faced closer Alex Colome, who had 21 straight saves to start the season. Khris Davis worked a leadoff walk and, with one out, Smolinski crushed Colome's first pitch for a two-run shot to left.

Colome retired Marcus Semien on a fly ball, but Healy launched his 3-2 pitch over the left-center field wall for his first career walk-off hit and second career home run.

Rays left-hander Drew Smyly allowed one run and six hits in six innings, struck out one and walked one but got a no-decision as his career-high seven-game losing streak stayed intact. Smyly hasn't won since May 16 at Toronto.

Rays right-hander Matt Andriese, who pitched a two-hit shutout against Oakland on May 14, threw two perfect innings in relief, striking out two.

Rays right fielder Oswaldo Arcia went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI but left the game with a mild right elbow strain after striking out in the top of the seventh. He's day to day.

Jed Lowrie had two hits in four at-bats and scored a run for the A's. Davis had an RBI single in the first inning and scored a run.

A's rookie catcher Bruce Maxwell was called up Saturday from Triple-A Nashville and made his major-league debut, grounding out in the seventh inning as a pinch hitter. Maxwell stayed in the game.

The A's took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Lowrie grounded a one-out single to right, Danny Valencia walked and Davis lined an RBI single to center.

The Rays pulled even in the second. Corey Dickerson hit a leadoff double off the left-center field fence, moved to third on Steve Pearce's groundout and scored when Arcia lined an opposite-field single to left.

Tampa Bay added a run in the fourth to take a 2-1 lead. Pearce lined a single to right with one out, moved to third on Arcia's double off the center field fence and scored on Brandon Guyer's groundout.

NOTES: Athletics RF Josh Reddick, who has been the subject of trade rumors, was a late scratch from the lineup with a sore back. OF Jake Smolinski moved from center to right, and Coco Crisp moved into the lineup in center field. ... The A's placed C Stephen Vogt on the family medical leave list and called up C Bruce Maxwell from Triple-A Nashville. A's manager Bob Melvin said Vogt is dealing with a "family emergency situation" but should miss only three games. Maxwell will make his first major-league start Sunday. He hit .321 with a career-high 10 home runs, 12 doubles and 41 doubles in 60 games for the Sounds. ... A's RHP Fernando Rodriguez (strained right shoulder) was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list, opening a spot on the 40-man roster for Maxwell. ... Rays 1B Logan Morrison (sore right forearm) was out of the starting lineup for the fifth straight game but was available to play. ... Rays RHP Brad Boxberger (left oblique strain), the American League save leader in 2015, made his third rehab outing for Class A Charlotte and gave up one run on two hits while striking out one in an inning of work. He threw 22 pitches. "(Velocity) was very good again to that's exciting to see," Rays manager Kevin Cash said.