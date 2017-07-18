Odorizzi, Rays shut down Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right-hander Jake Odorizzi allowed one run on one hit over seven innings, and the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Monday in the opener of a three-game series at the Oakland Coliseum.

Steven Souza Jr. hit his 19th home run of the season, and Evan Longoria hit his 14th, both solo shots for the Rays, who moved to within two games of the first-place Boston Red Sox in the American League East. Longoria went 2-for-4.

Odorizzi (6-4) struck out five and walked two. He also gave up a home run for a 14th consecutive appearance, an ongoing franchise record.

Khris Davis hit his 26th home run of the season, a solo shot off Odorizzi in fourth inning.

Tommy Hunter pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the Rays. In the ninth, Rays closer Alex Colome gave up a leadoff double to Yonder Alonso, who scored from third with two outs on a wild pitch, making it 3-2. However, Colome retired Ryon Healy on a ground ball to record his 27th save.

Odorizzi made his first start since July 7, when he gave up seven runs over 4 1/3 innings in an 8-3 loss to Boston. After that defeat, he said he hoped to recharge during the All-Star break and bounce back strong in the second half, just as he did last season.

A's rookie right-hander Daniel Gossett (1-5) allowed three runs on seven hits over a career-high seven innings in his seventh career start. He gave up two homers and has allowed 10 this season. Gossett struck out three and walked one.

Souza gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead with a leadoff home run in the second. He lined Gossett's 1-1 pitch to left, over the out-of-town scoreboard.

The Rays extended their lead to 2-0 with a run in the third. Mallex Smith walked with one out, went to second on a wild pitch and eventually scored from third when Evan Longoria grounded into a forceout.

The A's cut Tampa Bay's lead in half in the fourth when Davis launched Odorizzi's 2-2 pitch over the right-center-field fence.

Longoria answered with a two-out blast down the left-field line in the fifth inning off Gossett, making it 3-1.

NOTES: Rays 2B Tim Beckham was ejected by plate umpire Lance Barrett after the top of the fourth inning. Beckham had struck out looking in the fourth and appeared to dispute the call. He continued arguing as he was taking his position in the field and was ejected for the first of his career. INF Trevor Plouffe, who was traded by Oakland to Tampa Bay on June 17 after being designated for assignment, replaced Beckham. ... Tampa Bay C Wilson Ramos (sore left hamstring) missed his third straight game but is making progress in his recovery. He might return to the starting lineup Tuesday, Rays manager Kevin Cash said. ... Oakland INF/OF Chad Pinder (strained left hamstring) ran the bases for the second time in three days and will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Nashville. ... Oakland RHP Blake Treinen, who was acquired Sunday from the Washington Nationals, made his A's debut and pitched a scoreless eighth inning.