Hammel earns first win with A‘s, tops Rays

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right-hander Jason Hammel took the mound Tuesday night still searching for his first win for Oakland after going 0-4 with a 9.53 ERA in his first four starts since being traded to the A’s by the Chicago Cubs on July 5.

Hammel walked off the mound to a standing ovation at the O.co Coliseum after pitching 5 2/3 scoreless innings in a 3-0 A’s victory against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In a word, those cheers sounded “awesome,” Hammel said after earning his first win as an Athletic. “Obviously I wanted to come in and make an immediate impact. It didn’t work out that way. But it goes to show you how good of baseball fans we have here. Obviously not the start that I wanted, but to know that they’re still for me there, even when I‘m not at my best, very appreciative. It only boosts my confidence.”

In his fifth start for the A‘s, Hammel finally showed some signs of being the pitcher who went 8-5 with a 2.98 ERA in 17 outings for the Cubs.

“I think that could get that monkey off his back a little bit,” A’s closer Sean Doolittle said. “Because when he was with Chicago, we all saw the kind of numbers he was putting up, the kind of pitcher that he was. He showed that tonight, staying poised in some of those situations with men on base, getting the ground double plays and some strikeouts. You could see him pitching with a lot of confidence out there. Hopefully this is a sign of good things to come moving forward.”

Hammel allowed seven hits, all singles, and consistently pitched his way out of trouble, mixing in more curves and changeups than he had recently, to go with his sinking fastball and slider. He struck out two, walked four, and came away with a huge sense of relief.

“Oh yeah,” Hammel said, smiling. “Get the first one out of the way, definitely. The ovation, they care. It’s nice that they know I care, too. I‘m looking forward to the next one.”

Hammel outdueled left-hander Drew Smyly, who had a solid performance in his debut for the Rays, five days after coming to Tampa Bay from Detroit as part of a three-team trade that sent ace David Price to the Tigers. Smyly gave up three runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings, striking out six and walking two. His night ended when he gave up an RBI double to A’s first baseman Nate Freiman during a two-run A’s rally in the sixth.

“I fought pretty good,” Smyly said. “My pitch count got up there. I had a couple of deep counts. I missed my pitch against Freiman. Other than that I thought I pitched well.”

The A’s (69-43) moved two games ahead of the Los Angeles Angels in the American League West and retained sole possession of first place for the 96th straight day. The Rays (54-59) lost their third straight game and second to the A‘s, who clinched the three-game series.

The A’s scored a run in the fifth and extended their lead to 3-0 with two runs in the sixth. Catcher Derek Norris lined a one-out single and scored on Freiman’s double down the left-field line. Freiman advanced to third on an error, and right fielder Josh Reddick greeted reliever Jeff Beliveau with an RBI single to left.

A’s left-hander Eric O‘Flaherty struck out the only batter he faced in the sixth, stranding a runner on first. Ryan Cook pitched a one-two-three seventh, Luke Gregerson threw a perfect eighth and Doolittle pitched a perfect ninth for his 17th save.

The A’s snapped a scoreless tie with a run in the fifth inning off Smyly. Second baseman Alberto Callaspo lined a leadoff single and advanced to second on shortstop Eric Sogard’s sacrifice bunt. Designated hitter Coco Crisp poked an opposite field single to right field, scoring Callaspo. Crisp raced all the way to third as right fielder Kevin Kiermaier airmailed his throw home for an error. But Smyly retired the next two batters, stranding Crisp.

Hammel pitched his way out of trouble in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings.

“We had base runners all over the place,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “We just have to get a few knocks. Our biggest issue is guys ability to drive in runs. We’re getting runners.”

With the bases loaded and two outs in the second, Hammel retired Kiermaier on a ground ball to second base. Then with runners on first and second and one out in the third, Hammel got third baseman Evan Longoria to hit into a double play.

Hammel allowed three singles in the fourth, but shortstop Yunel Escobar hit into a double play, and Kiermaier hit a fly ball to shallow center field for the third out, stranding two runners. In the fifth, Hammel got first baseman James Loney on a pop fly for the third out, stranding runners on first and third.

NOTES: A’s CF Coco Crisp (sore neck) started Tuesday night against Tampa Bay for the first time since July 26, serving as Oakland’s designated hitter. Crisp had missed seven straight games before pinch hitting Monday night and playing the final three innings in center field. ... A’s SS Jed Lowrie was out of the lineup with a sore right index finger. Lowrie took a ground ball off his finger during Monday’s game. X-rays were negative. ... Rays RHP Jeremy Hellickson will make his fourth start of the season Wednesday against the A‘s, but he has yet to last longer than 4 2/3 innings. He underwent surgery on his pitching elbow in late January to remove loose bodies.