Hellickson helps Rays top A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Going into Wednesday’s matchup between Oakland right-hander Sonny Gray and Tampa Bay right-hander Jeremy Hellickson, it was hard to imagine anything but a slam-dunk A’s win and a sweep of the three-game series.

Gray had allowed one or fewer earned runs and pitched at least six innings in each of his previous six starts. He went 5-0 in July, receiving American League Pitcher of the Month honors for the second time this season.

Hellickson hadn’t lasted longer than 4 2/3 innings in any of his first three starts since coming off the disabled list July 7 after undergoing right elbow surgery in January.

When the game began, however, Hellickson and Gray reversed roles.

Hellickson (1-1) allowed one run and two hits in seven strong innings, leading the Rays to a 7-3 victory at O.co Coliseum and posting his first win as a starter since Sept. 4, 2013. The 2011 AL Rookie of the Year struck out three, walked none and threw a season-high 99 pitches.

Gray (12-5) gave up seven runs and 10 hits -- both season highs -- and lasted just 4 1/3 innings, his shortest outing of the year.

“That looked like the Rookie of the Year Hellickson right there,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “That was pretty good stuff. Command of his fastball, his changeup, dropped some hooks in there when he wanted to. Actually thought he worked a little bit quicker. Everything was just right for him today. He had a great look about him.”

Hellickson came out throwing strikes and forcing quick contact. He retired the first nine hitters he faced, needing only 31 pitches.

Hellickson didn’t allow a hit until A’s center fielder Coco Crisp lined a leadoff single in the fourth inning. He retired catcher John Jaso on a fly ball to left and then struck out third baseman Josh Donaldson and first baseman Brandon Moss, ending the inning.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve felt good after a start,” Hellickson said. “I can’t really put my finger on what I did different. I felt the same, stuff was a little sharper, little better command. The fastball was definitely a lot better, it felt better coming out of my hand. I don’t know why that is. The changeup was working out pretty well.”

The A’s only run off Hellickson came when second baseman Eric Sogard hit his first home run of the season with one out in the sixth inning. Hellickson had gone 0-3 in his previous six starts before ending his skid.

Gray (12-5) struggled with his command from the outset. He walked four, tying his season high, and threw 90 pitches, just 50 for strikes. He struck out three, tying his season low.

“I was a little off and they took advantage,” Gray said. “You try to locate pitches, stay on it and try to fight through it. I thought I was close. It just didn’t have extra life today.”

Right fielder Kevin Kiermaier hit a two-run homer, drove in three runs and scored twice for the Rays. Left fielder Ben Zobrist went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI. Shortstop Yunel Escobar, first baseman James Loney and catcher Jose Molina each had two hits in the Rays’ 13-hit attack.

”He just was getting behind a lot of hitters,“ Kiermaier said of Gray. ”He still has plus-plus stuff. It’s nice to see him on a day like this where he didn’t have everything going for him, because when he’s on, he’s lights out.

“We did enough to be patient with him, and once he left the balls over the plate we took advantage of them, and that’s what it’s all about.”

A’s right fielder Josh Reddick had a two-run double off right-hander Grant Balfour in the ninth inning, but that was far too little too late. The A’s scored just eight runs in the series. They’ve scored more than three runs just one time in the six games since trading outfielder Yoenis Cespedes to Boston.

“We couldn’t get anything going,” Reddick said. “Our lineup continues to struggle. We know we have a good lineup with or without Cespedes. We miss him. Someone has to step up. We haven’t done that yet. We have to keep grinding.”

The Rays went 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position while losing the first two games of the series but delivered plenty of timely hits and solid situational hitting in the finale.

Tampa Bay took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and scored three more times off Gray in the fourth.

The slow-footed Molina led off the fourth with an infield single, a perfectly placed dribbler down the third-base line. Kiermaier launched Gray’s first-pitch fastball for a home run above the out-of-town scoreboard in right field, giving the Rays a 3-0 lead. Zobrist doubled to left center with one out and scored on third baseman Evan Longoria’s bloop single to center.

NOTES: Oakland SS Jed Lowrie (bruised right index finger) was out of the lineup for the second straight game, but manager Bob Melvin said he is recovering quickly. “My guess is he’ll start tomorrow,” Melvin said before the game. ... One day after returning to the lineup as Oakland’s designated hitter, Coco Crisp (sore neck) started in center field Wednesday. Crisp hadn’t started in center since July 26. ... The Rays made baseball pitching history Tuesday night when RHP Kirby Yates struck out A’s 1B Nate Freiman in the seventh inning. That marked the Rays’ 1,000th strikeout of the season, and it came in their 113th game. No other team has reached 1,000 strikeouts faster.