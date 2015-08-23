Rays creep closer to wild-card spot with win

OAKLAND, Calif. -- It was a night of firsts for the Tampa Bay Rays at the O.co Coliseum.

They became the first team to hit three home runs in a game off Oakland A’s ace Sonny Gray on Saturday. And for the first time this season, the Rays rallied from behind in the ninth inning for a victory, snapping an 0-for-49 streak when trailing after eight.

Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera hit a solo home run in the seventh inning and a two-run double in the top of the ninth as the Rays roared back for a 5-4 victory.

“It had to happen sooner or later,” Rays second baseman Logan Forsythe said of the ninth-inning comeback. “I think that’s something that we need. Confidence wise that boosts us up a little bit. It comes at a good time, too, showing we can come back and win in the ninth. That’s something we need to continue in this (wild-card) race.”

The Rays moved to within 1 1/2 games of Texas for the second wild-card spot in the American League.

Cabrera, Forsythe and designated hitter John Jaso hit solo home runs off Gray, who had allowed more than one home run in a game only twice before Saturday.

A’s switch pitcher Pat Venditte (0-2) took over for Gray in the ninth, trying to protect a 4-3 lead. But, after striking out third baseman Evan Longoria, he walked first baseman Daniel Nava, who was replaced by pinch runner Tim Beckham. Forsythe lined a double to left-center, moving Beckham to third and ending Venditte’s night.

“It was a heck of a game by Sonny,” Venditte said. “All you can ask of him is to go out there and give us a lead in the ninth inning. Especially with the late-inning losses we’ve been having this year, I wanted to go out there and get it done for the guys, but I did not do my job tonight.”

Cabrera smoked left-hander Drew Pomeranz’s first pitch down the right-field line for a two-run double, giving the Rays a 5-4 lead.

“I guess we hit the reset button and hopefully start a new trend right there,” Jaso said. “That is really important, coming back.”

Right-hander Alex Colome (6-4) blanked the A’s in the eighth and ninth innings for the win. Rays right-hander Erasmo Ramirez allowed four runs on eight hits, two of them homers, over seven innings.

“Alex Colome looked outstanding,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Building confidence by the pitch, by the outing.”

Gray gave up three runs on five hits over eight innings and got a no-decision. He struck out four, walked two and threw 108 pitches.

“There were a few mistake pitches, they put good swings on them,” Gray said. “I think we were able to battle through and give up eight pretty good innings, have a chance there at the end. They hit some not-great pitches, but they swung the bat pretty well. I thought my stuff was pretty good. Just the hits they did get were just homers.”

The Rays took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Forsythe hammered Gray’s 1-2 slider into the left-field seats with one out.

Oakland answered with a run in the bottom of the second. Third baseman Brett Lawrie beat out an infield single with one out, and catcher Josh Phegley grounded an opposite-field, RBI double down the right-field line.

In the third, the Rays regained the lead on Jaso’s second home run of the season. Gray threw a first-pitch fastball, and Jaso, who played the previous two seasons for Oakland, launched it into the right-field seats.

Phegley hit a two-run homer, and rookie first baseman Mark Canha a solo shot during a three-run rally in the sixth inning when the A’s took a 4-2 lead.

Canha led off the sixth with a home run to straight-away center over the 400-foot mark. With one out, Lawrie doubled to left-center, and Phegley launched Ramirez’s first-pitch fastball over the left-field fence. Phegley went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer and three RBIs.

Phegley’s seventh home run of the season gave the A’s a 4-2 lead, but Cabrera cut that margin to one run with a solo shot with one out in the seventh off Gray.

Rays first baseman James Loney was ejected by home plate umpire Paul Nauert in the top of the sixth inning after taking a called third strike and slamming his helmet down on home plate. The second he was thrown out, an angry Loney went chest-to-chest with Nauert, bumping him and arguing. Rays manager Kevin Cash had to restrain Loney, and a pair of Rays coaches led him back to the bench.

NOTES: A’s LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) was reinstated from the disabled list. ... A’s RHP Dan Otero was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. ... Rays RHP Jose Dominguez cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Durham. He was designated for assignment on Aug. 16. ... A’s 3B Danny Valencia (lower right hamstring) was scratched from the lineup and had an MRI. “The doctor will take a look at the MRI tomorrow and we’ll have a better idea of how many days he’s going to miss,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. ... Rays LF Desmond Jennings on Friday became the first player in franchise history to drive in every run in back-to-back wins. He had an RBI in the Rays’ 1-0 win over Houston on Thursday and two RBIs in a 2-1 win over Oakland on Friday.