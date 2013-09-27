Preview: Rays at Blue Jays

At the outset of the season, the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays were expected to be in the mix for a playoff spot. One of the teams is close to living up to its preseason expectations, while the other faces a long and difficult offseason as the Rays visit the Blue Jays on Friday in the opener of their final regular-season series. While Tampa Bay remains in the hunt for an American League wild card berth, Toronto has locked up last place in the AL East.

Tampa Bay comes into the series on a seven-game winning streak and can secure a postseason spot with any combination of victories or Texas losses equaling two. Toronto has long been out of the playoff hunt despite retooling its lineup and rotation over the winter. The Rays send Jeremy Hellickson to the mound in Friday’s opener, while the Blue Jays counter with knuckleball specialist R.A. Dickey.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, SUN (Tampa Bay), RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jeremy Hellickson (12-9, 5.16 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (13-13, 4.27)

Hellickson has likely pitched himself out of contention for a spot in the Rays’ playoff rotation. The 26-year-old is 4-6 with a 6.27 ERA in 11 starts and one relief appearance since the All-Star break, surrendering nine home runs over 51 2/3 innings while allowing opposing hitters to bat .306 over that stretch. Hellickson has fared well against Toronto in his career, boasting a 5-2 record with a 2.90 ERA over 11 starts.

Dickey’s first season with the Blue Jays has been a roller-coaster ride during which the defending National League Cy Young Award winner often alternated sensational starts with dud outings. Dickey is coming off a fairly rough encounter last time out, as he surrendered five runs on six hits over eight innings while striking out 11 in a 5-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox. The 38-year-old is 3-3 with a 4.12 ERA in 12 career appearances versus the Rays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays OF Desmond Jennings has just one hit - a single - with four strikeouts in 12 at-bats against Dickey this season.

2. Tampa Bay has outscored opponents 37-13 during its winning streak.

3. The Rays lead the season series 10-6.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Rays 3