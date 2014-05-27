Preview: Rays at Blue Jays

The Tampa Bay Rays got a first-hand look Monday at the Toronto Blue Jays’ vaunted offense, which added three more homers in a torrid month and posted 10 runs for a seventh straight victory. Talented right-hander Alex Cobb gets a chance to try and cool off the Blue Jays when the Rays pay a visit Tuesday for the second contest of a three-game series. Edwin Encarnacion has hit a franchise-record 13 homers in May and is one shy of Jose Bautista’s club mark for any month.

Cobb could be the pitcher to slow down the Blue Jays, but Tampa Bay is not likely to get much against Mark Buehrle, who is tied for the league lead with eight victories. The Rays had won four consecutive games coming into the series and belted three homers Monday in the 10-5 loss. Evan Longoria is starting to warm up for Tampa Bay, collecting 10 hits in 25 at-bats over the last five games.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Alex Cobb (1-1, 1.40 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (8-1, 2.16)

Cobb gave up only three hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings against Oakland on Thursday in his return after missing almost six weeks with an oblique strain. The 26-year-old is on a streak of three straight scoreless outings and has lost only two decisions in his last 21 starts overall. Adam Lind is 1-for-5 with a homer against Cobb, who is 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA in three career turns versus Toronto.

Buehrle has been outstanding while allowing two earned runs or fewer in nine of 10 starts, including 8 2/3 scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts to beat the Rays on April 2. The 15-year veteran has won four straight decisions and is in the top 10 of the league in ERA. Longoria is 9-for-28 with a homer against Buehrle, who is 9-5 with a 4.21 ERA in 23 appearances (18 starts) versus Tampa Bay.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto LF Melky Cabrera is 11-for-27 with three doubles, two homers and eight RBIs over his last seven games.

2. Tampa Bay is 18-5 when its starter goes at least six innings and 5-24 when he does not.

3. The Blue Jays have homered in nine consecutive games and 28 of their last 33.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Blue Jays 1