Preview: Rays at Blue Jays

Two teams hoping to stay alive in the race for an American League wild-card spot meet when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday to begin a three-game series. The Rays snapped a four-game losing streak with Thursday’s 1-0 victory over Detroit and Toronto is 2-6 in its last eight. The Blue Jays scored 22 runs in a three-game home sweep of Tampa Bay in late May, but are last in the majors in scoring this month (56) despite Wednesday’s 9-5 victory at Milwaukee.

Slugger Edwin Encarnacion recorded a homer and three RBIs in five games since returning from the disabled list for Toronto, which begins a critical nine-game homestand. The Blue Jays are four games back in the race for the second AL wild card and the Rays stand seven out, led by a pitching staff that has produced the second best ERA (2.64) in the AL since August 1. Tampa Bay must contain Jose Reyes, who is batting .406 his last 14 games.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET; Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Drew Smyly (7-10, 3.66 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (7-4, 3.83)

Smyly is 1-1 in three starts since being acquired from Detroit, allowing five runs and 14 hits over 20 innings with 19 strikeouts and six walks. The University of Arkansas product has permitted two or fewer runs in four of his last six outings overall. Smyly, who boasts 108 strikeouts and 37 walks in 125 1/3 innings, did not give up a run in three career relief appearances against Toronto.

Stroman looks to rebound from his worst major-league appearance when he yielded five runs without getting out of the first inning last Friday. The 23-year-old rookie has allowed two runs or fewer in 10 of 14 starts, though, and completed at least six innings in 10 starts. Stroman, who faces Tampa Bay for the first time, is 5-1 at home with a 2.70 ERA as opposed to the road (2-3, 6.33).

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay OF-DH Matt Joyce is 11-for-24 with five doubles and seven RBIs against Toronto this season.

2. Toronto OF Jose Bautista has reached base in 27 straight games – 22 with a hit -- and 111 of 120 overall this season.

3. The Rays have been involved in a major league-high 31 shutouts this season, tossing an AL-leading 16 and getting blanked 15 times.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Blue Jays 2