Preview: Rays at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays returned from a less-than-desirable road trip and promptly laid an egg in the opener of their nine-game homestand. Tumbling Toronto looks to apply the brakes and avoid its eighth loss in 10 outings on Saturday, when it hosts the Tampa Bay Rays in the middle contest of their three-game series. The Blue Jays need to find an answer for Evan Longoria, who homered among three hits and drove in three runs in the Rays’ 8-0 rout on Friday.

Saturday starter Mark Buehrle has struggled mightily versus Longoria, who is 10-for-33 (.303) in his career against the veteran left-hander. Toronto has dropped 13-of-18 contests in August to fall 4 1/2 games behind Seattle for the second wild card in the American League. Tampa Bay, which is 6 1/2 games off the pace, has recorded back-to-back shutouts and won three straight meetings with its AL East rival.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, MLBN, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), RSN, TVA (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jeremy Hellickson (1-2, 2.56 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (11-8, 3.37)

After scattering six hits in as many innings for a no-decision versus Texas on Aug. 12, Hellickson stumbled a bit against the New York Yankees five days later. The 27-year-old allowed three runs on four hits in five frames en route to a 4-2 setback. Hellickson fell to 5-3 lifetime versus the Blue Jays after permitting six runs on as many hits in 4 2/3 innings when the teams met last season.

Buehrle pitched well against the team with which he spent 12 seasons before settling for his second straight no-decision last Saturday. The 35-year-old, who allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings versus the Chicago White Sox, will vie for his first win since July 30 as he looks to improve his impressive 10-5 career record against Tampa Bay. Buehrle picked up the win versus the Rays on May 27 despite allowing four runs in 6 2/3 frames before settling for a no-decision on July 5 after yielding two runs in five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay CF Desmond Jennings has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games and is 8-for-19 lifetime against Buehrle.

2. Toronto SS Jose Reyes, who is 27-for-68 (.397) in his last 15 contests, is 4-for-12 in his career versus Hellickson.

3. The Rays have yielded three or fewer runs in 19 straight road contests, two shy of matching the 1908 Chicago Cubs for the major-league record.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 3, Rays 2