Preview: Rays at Blue Jays

Mark Buehrle has a strong track record against the Tampa Bay Rays and the host Toronto Blue Jays will be banking on the veteran left-hander to continue that success in Sunday’s finale of a three-game series. Toronto moved Buehrle up a day from Monday’s scheduled start to face the Rays for the sixth time this season as the Blue Jays try and close the gap in the race for the American League’s second wild card. Buehrle is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in his five starts versus Tampa Bay in 2014.

Archer will also make his sixth start this season against Toronto, which has won four of five meetings against the Rays this month - the only loss coming in Friday’s series-opening 1-0 setback. Tampa Bay has managed only 12 runs in its last six matchups against the Blue Jays, who have won 10 of their last 13 to pull within four games of Kansas City for the final wild card slot. Toronto has little margin for error with a seven-game road trip upcoming versus Baltimore and the New York.Yankees.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Chris Archer (9-8, 3.63 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (12-9, 3.31)

Archer rebounded from back-to-back shellackings to beat the New York Yankees last time out, permitting three runs over 6 1/3 innings to halt a four-start winless drought. He was battered by the Blue Jays for six runs and 10 hits over six innings on Sept. 3, serving up homers to Dioner Navarro and Edwin Encarnacion. He did not factor in the decision at Toronto on Aug. 24 despite yielding one run on six hits over seven innings.

Buehrle halted a six-start winning drought in his last turn, giving up 10 hits but limiting the damage to two runs over seven innings in a victory over the Chicago Cubs. He blanked Tampa Bay on five hits over eight innings in his previous start but did not factor in the decision, leaving him with a 10-5 career record against the Rays. Ben Zobrist is 10-for-27 and Logan Forsythe 6-for-13 against the 35-year-old Buehrle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto starters have pitched at least six innings in 19 straight games, matching the longest stretch in franchise history.

2. Rays 3B Evan Longoria has four homers and nine RBIs in his last 10 games.

3. Blue Jays 1B Adam Lind is riding a six-game hitting streak and has knocked in four runs while walking four times in that span.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Rays 3