Preview: Rays at Blue Jays

The Tampa Bay Rays have four of their projected top six starting pitchers on the disabled list and they are still getting the job done on the mound in the early going. Matt Andriese makes his first major league start as the Rays try for their fifth win in six games when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday in the second of a four-game set.

Jake Odorizzi allowed two hits over eight outstanding innings and Brad Boxberger picked up his third save in the ninth as the Rays took the series opener 2-1 on Monday. The Blue Jays will have to solve the Tampa Bay pitching staff, which has produced four quality starts in the last five contests. Jose Reyes, Jose Bautista, Edwin Encarnacion and Josh Donaldson combined to go 0-of-12 for the Blue Jays on Monday with three strikeouts and will be determined to break out in front of the home fans. Rookie Devon Travis knocked in the only run in the series opener.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Matt Andriese (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Daniel Norris (1-0, 4.76)

Andriese makes his first major league start after striking out one and walking another in a scoreless inning at Miami on Wednesday. The 25-year-old, who was acquired from San Diego after the 2013 season, went 11-8 with a 3.77 ERA with Triple-A Durham in 2014 and gets his chance with starters Alex Cobb, Matt Moore and Drew Smyly on the disabled list. Andriese pitched well during spring training, going 1-1 with a 2.21 ERA over 20 1/3 innings.

Norris earned his first career victory against the New York Yankees last Tuesday while allowing three runs on six hits with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. The 21-year-old Tennessee native is expected to be a mainstay in the rotation after going 12-2 with 163 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings in the minor leagues in 2014. Norris gave up four runs in 6 2/3 innings during a short stint with the Blue Jays a year ago and will be facing Tampa Bay for the first time.

WALK OFFS

1. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria is one of nine players who hold their franchise record in doubles (229, tied with Ben Zobrist), homers (185), RBIs (637) and extra-base hits (426).

2. Encarnacion, who hit five homers against the Rays last season, leads the Blue Jays with five RBIs and 13 total bases.

3. Andriese will be with 25th pitcher to start a game for Tampa Bay since 2008, the fewest in the majors and one fewer than San Francisco.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 7, Rays 3