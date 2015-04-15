Preview: Rays at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays look to get their suddenly-dormant offense in back on track when they host the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday in the third of a four-game set. The Blue Jays, who posted double-digit runs twice in their previous three contests before the series, have managed only three combined to lose the last two days as Tampa Bay stretched its winning streak to four games.

Edwin Encarnacion (0-of-7), Jose Reyes (1-of-9) and Jose Bautista (0-of-4) have struggled in the series for Toronto, which left eight on base in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss. Josh Donaldson has notched two hits three times in the last six games and Kevin Pillar has hit safely in seven of eight contests for the Blue Jays. Steven Souza Jr. has raised his game in the series for the Rays with four hits, including a home run, and two RBIs after starting the season 2-of-16. Tampa Bay has allowed two or fewer runs in four of its last six games, including two shutouts.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), SNET-1 (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Erasmo Ramirez (0-0, 31.50 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (1-0, 3.00)

Ramirez, who was acquired at the end of spring training from Seattle, gets his first start for the Rays after allowing seven runs in two innings of relief last Friday at Miami. The 24-year-old from Nicaragua was 1-6 last season with a 5.26 ERA in 17 appearances (14 starts) for the Mariners. Encarnacion and Donaldson have each homered against Ramirez, who is 1-0 in three lifetime outings (one start) versus Toronto.

Buehrle allowed two runs and eight hits across six innings in his season debut against Baltimore to reach 200 victories in his 16th year. The 36-year-old has won at least 13 games and a registered .500 record in six of his last seven campaigns and would like to match 2014 when he won his first four decisions. Desmond Jennings is 9-for-22 against Buehrle, who is 10-5 (2-0 last year) with a 4.05 ERA in his career versus Tampa Bay.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seven of Tampa Bay CF Kevin Kiermaier’s team-leading nine hits have been for extra bases, including four doubles.

2. Toronto C Russell Martin is 0-for-19 with nine strikeouts since registering a single and two RBIs in the season opener.

3. Tampa Bay’s bullpen, which came in with a 5.91 ERA, pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings in Tuesday’s victory.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 8, Rays 2