Preview: Rays at Blue Jays

The Tampa Bay Rays look to build off three consecutive wins before the All-Star break when they visit the struggling Toronto Blue Jays for the opener of their three-game series on Friday. After losing 15 of their previous 18 contests, the Rays allowed just four runs during their sweep of Houston last weekend to move into second place in the American League East -- 3 ½ games behind the New York Yankees.

“We feel that through all the injuries, through all the ups and downs, we’ve put ourselves with the opportunity to make a run at it in the second half,” Tampa Bay outfielder David DeJesus told the Tampa Bay Times. The Rays must be more consistent on offense, standing 13th in the AL in runs, while the Blue Jays have scored 77 more than any team in the majors. However, Toronto has dropped its last four series while going 4-10. Slugger Jose Bautista, who missed the All-Star Game with a sore shoulder, is expected back for the Blue Jays while teammate Jose Reyes is 14-for-38 during an eight-game hitting streak.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 2.30 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (8-2, 5.33)

Odorizzi was solid in his first start since missing a little over a month with an oblique injury, limiting Houston to two hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings on Saturday. The 25-year-old has allowed two or fewer runs in nine of his 13 outings in 2015 while holding opponents to a .210 average. Odorizzi, who is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA in four career turns versus the Blue Jays, has controlled Bautista (0-for-9), Reyes (1-for-10) and Edwin Encarnacion (1-for-8).

Hutchison has struggled in his last two starts, yielding 11 runs (nine earned) over 9 2/3 innings after going 5-0 in his previous seven outings. The 24-year-old Florida native has been much better at home (6-1, 2.12 ERA) than on the road (2-1, 8.81), but James Loney (4-for-8, one homer) gives him plenty of trouble. Hutchison improved to 3-2 lifetime versus the Rays when he gave up three runs in five frames of a victory on June 22.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rays placed SS Asdrubal Cabrera, who has committed only two errors in 82 contests, on the 15-day disabled list with a hamstring injury.

2. Toronto rookie 2B Devon Travis is 9-for-20 over his last five games and is hitting .370 versus the Rays this season.

3. Tampa Bay OF Joey Butler batted .338 through June 23 but has recorded only four hits in 41 at-bats since then.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Blue Jays 3