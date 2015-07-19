FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Rays at Blue Jays
July 19, 2015

All-Star Chris Archer takes the mound looking to end a three-game winless streak as his Tampa Bay Rays go for an important series victory against the host Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. The Rays rallied for a 3-2 win on Saturday to even the series at one apiece and move within 3 ½ games of the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East.

Tampa Bay has won eight of 12 games in the season series, holding the top-scoring team in the majors to three or fewer runs nine times, and Archer is 5-1 lifetime against the Blue Jays. Marco Estrada, who took a perfect game into the eighth inning at Tampa Bay four starts back, will oppose Archer. Slugger Jose Bautista has just three hits in 29 at-bats versus the Rays this season – all of them homers, including a solo blast Saturday. Florida State product Devon Travis is 12-of-33 against Tampa Bay in 2015 and will attempt to extend his hitting streak to eight games overall.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Chris Archer (9-6, 2.74 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (6-5, 3.52)

Archer suffered two rough outings in his last three starts, capped by a six-inning stint against Kansas City on July 8 when he yielded nine runs and 12 hits. The North Carolina native boasts 147 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings and has limited opponents to two runs 12 times in 19 starts this season. Dioner Navarro (6-for-18, two homers) and Jose Reyes (9-for-25) have had success against Archer, who boasts a 2.51 ERA in 12 starts versus Toronto.

Estrada frustrated the Rays on June 24, allowing two hits and striking out 10 over 8 2/3 innings without gaining a decision as the Blue Jays won in the 12th. The 32-year-old from Mexico also shut out Tampa Bay over 4 1/3 innings of relief in April and is 0-1 with a 0.54 ERA lifetime versus the Rays. David DeJesus is 4-for-20 with a homer against Estrada, who has struck out six and walked the same amount in his last three starts while going 1-2.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto has outscored every AL team in the season series in 2015 except Detroit (21-19) and the Rays (51-43).

2. Tampa Bay OF/DH John Jaso has reached base in nine of his 10 games this season, going 12-for-30 with five walks and four RBIs.

3. The Blue Jays fell to 10-19 in one-run games after Saturday’s defeat – 7-9 at home.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Blue Jays 2

