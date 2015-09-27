Preview: Rays at Blue Jays

(Updated: UPDATES games ahead for Toronto in the fourth sentence)

Jose Bautista looks to finish off a productive series as his playoff-bound Toronto Blue Jays go after a three-game sweep of the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. Seven of Bautista’s eight hits against the Rays this season have gone over the fence, including three blasts in the last two days as the Blue Jays clinched their first postseason berth in 22 years.

Bautista, who boasts a .385 on-base percentage versus Tampa Bay in 2015 with 10 walks, is one shy of his third 40-homer season and first since 2011. Toronto is four games ahead of the second-place New York Yankees in the American League East and its Sunday starter Mark Buehrle attempts to reach 15 wins for first time since 2008. The Rays scored three times in the ninth inning Saturday to pull within 10-8 before succumbing, but still lead the season series 8-7. Asdrubal Cabrera is 8-for-15 with four RBIs in the last four games while Kevin Kiermaier is 9-for-23 over the past six contests for Tampa Bay.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Matt Andriese (3-5, 4.37 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (14-7, 3.69)

Andriese makes his first start since July 7 when he limited Kansas City to one run over 4 2/3 innings without factoring in the decision. The 26-year-old California native is 2-2 with a 3.62 ERA in seven starts this season while allowing 34 hits in 32 1/3 frames. Dioner Navarro is 3-for-3 with a homer and Justin Smoak 2-for-2 with a blast versus Andriese, who is 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in four outings (two starts) against Toronto.

Buehrle has managed one victory in his last six starts, permitting 21 runs (19 earned) over 30 1/3 innings, and has struggled against the Rays this season (1-1, 6.17, two starts). The 36-year-old has been a better pitcher at home in 2015, though, going 8-1 with a 3.09 ERA in 13 starts. Logan Forsythe is 9-for-22 and Evan Longoria is 16-for-47 with a homer versus Buehrle, who is 11-6 with a 4.19 ERA lifetime against the Rays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto CF Kevin Pillar is 9-for-14 with a pair of homers, four doubles and five RBIs in his last four games.

2. Tampa Bay LHP Jake McGee was activated from the disabled Saturday after being out since Aug. 18 with a knee injury.

3. Blue Jays LF Ben Revere is 5-for-9 with two RBIs in the series, improving his batting average to .318 since being acquired in late July.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Rays 3