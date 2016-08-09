Preview: Rays at Blue Jays

Devon Travis is doing his best to carve out a full-time role as the Toronto Blue Jays' leadoff hitter. The 25-year-old looks to follow up a career-best four-hit performance in the opener and give manager John Gibbons added incentive to keep him atop the lineup on Tuesday, when host Toronto vies for a series victory over the American League East-rival Tampa Bay Rays.

Travis, who is 12-for-22 with three homers and seven RBIs during his five-game hitting streak, drove in a run in Monday's 7-5 triumph and has four homers and eight RBIs in his 12 games as the club's leadoff hitter. "We did talk about it, we took off as a team with those two (Jose Bautista and Josh Donaldson) up there (earlier this year)," Gibbons told the Toronto Star. "But we decided on (Travis at leadoff), and we’ll run it longer and see how it works." While the Blue Jays have won 10 of 15 to keep the heat on first-place Baltimore, the cellar-dwelling Rays have dropped three of four following a 6-2 stretch. Brad Miller, who recorded a two-run double on Monday, is 10-for-25 with three homers and nine RBIs during his seven-game hitting streak.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Drew Smyly (3-11, 5.14 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (7-4, 2.92)

Smyly further distanced himself from an 0-4 record and a gaudy 8.13 ERA in a five-outing stretch by recording his third straight quality start on Thursday. The 27-year-old has posted a 1-0 mark with a 2.37 ERA in his last three turns but settled for a no-decision in his last trip to the mound despite striking out 10 while allowing two runs and five hits in seven innings against Kansas City. Smyly is 1-2 versus Toronto this season, following up a pair of April losses by permitting one run and four hits in five frames of a 13-2 rout on May 16.

Estrada recorded his second win as many outings Wednesday after yielding one run and four hits in seven innings of a 3-1 victory at Houston. The 33-year-old Mexican has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 12 consecutive starts and has kept the ball in the park in each of his last three turns after surrendering seven homers in his previous five. Estrada, who has not faced Tampa Bay this season, is 1-1 with a 0.86 ERA and 0.54 WHIP in three career starts versus the Rays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto has belted 17 consecutive solo homers, tied for the second-longest streak in the majors over the last 25 years.

2. Tampa Bay 2B Logan Forsythe has recorded 12 hits and scored 10 runs in his last seven contests.

3. Rays LF Nick Franklin went hitless in four at-bats in the opener to fall to 3-for-19 in his last five games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Rays 2