Preview: Rays at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays look to build on a huge victory when they host the last-place Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday in the middle contest of a three-game set. Jose Bautista belted a two-run homer and Ezequiel Carrera’s solo blast in the eighth inning snapped a tie in Monday’s 3-2 triumph for the Blue Jays, who came in reeling with seven losses in nine games.

It was Bautista’s first homer in September and Toronto will need more from the slugger if it is to make up a two-game deficit on first-place Boston in the American League East or at least hold a wild-card spot. Second baseman Devon Travis will try to extend his hitting streak to 10 games for the Blue Jays, who send right-hander Marcus Stroman to the mound Tuesday against Tampa Bay lefty Drew Smyly. The Rays have won nine of 17 games against Toronto this season, but are 2-7 in their last nine overall as they wind down a difficult campaign. Evan Longoria belted his 32nd homer – one from matching his career high in 2009 – and Brad Miller also notched his career-best 28th blast for Tampa Bay on Monday.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Drew Smyly (6-11, 5.05 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (9-7, 4.55)

Smyly is unbeaten in nine straight games, although he allowed 10 runs (nine earned) over 8 2/3 innings in the last two outings. The 27-year-old Arkansas product has had trouble keeping the ball in the park, yielding 30 homers in 27 starts – seven in the last five. Josh Donaldson is 9-for-19 with three homers in his career versus Smyly, who is 2-2 with a 3.80 ERA in four starts against Toronto in 2016.

Stroman is winless in his last four starts but gave up two or fewer runs in half of them, including last Wednesday when he permitted two tallies in five innings. The 25-year-old Duke product struck out 50 in his last seven starts and is 4-1 at home with an unimpressive 4.93 ERA. Longoria is 8-for-19 with two homers against Stroman, who is 2-2 with a 4.55 ERA versus Tampa Bay this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay 2B Logan Forsythe is one away from becoming the second leadoff hitter in club history to reach 20 homers in a season, joining Gerald Williams (21 in 2000).

2. Donaldson, suffering through a 0-for-23 slump, sat out the series opener with an undisclosed injury but is expected back Tuesday.

3. Rays OF/DH Corey Dickerson is 11-for-22 with a homer and four RBIs over the last six contests.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Rays 3