Preview: Rays at Blue Jays

The Tampa Bay Rays look to grab another road victory and extend the Toronto Blue Jays’ misery when the American League rivals meet for the second of a three-game set on Saturday afternoon. The Rays belted four home runs in the final two innings to rally for a 7-4 triumph on Friday to hand the major league-worst Blue Jays their fourth loss in the first five of the season series.

Corey Dickerson, who is 5-for-12 in the last three games, recorded his sixth homer of the year to ignite Tampa Bay (12-12) in the eighth inning as it erased a 5-3 deficit to win for just the third time in 11 road contests in 2017. Right-hander Matt Andriese will try to clinch the series victory for the Rays against lefty Francisco Liriano, who did not make it through the first inning against Tampa Bay earlier in the month. Injury-plagued Toronto (6-17) is near the bottom in runs scored with 82 and in ERA as it tries to weather the storm before Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) and Josh Donaldson (calf) can return to the lineup. Kevin Pillar was 4-for-4 in the first game of the series and has posted eight hits in 19 at-bats over his last four contests.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Matt Andriese (1-0, 3.86 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Francisco Liriano (1-2, 4.58)

Andriese allowed one run over six innings in two straight starts before giving up three in five frames last Sunday versus Houston without factoring in the decision. The 27-year-old Californian has permitted at least one home run in all four starts, including a pair of blasts last time out. Justin Smoak is 3-for-4 with a homer versus Andriese, who opened the season by yielding five runs (four earned) on seven hits against the Blue Jays on April 7.

Liriano has pitched well since his first start of the season against Tampa Bay when the veteran retired just one batter while allowing five runs on three hits and four walks. The 33-year-old, acquired from Pittsburgh in 2016, gave up four runs over his last three starts which totaled 17 1/3 innings. Evan Longoria is 7-for-20 with two homers - including one on April 7 - against Liriano, who is 2-3 with a 5.85 ERA in his career versus Tampa Bay.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto INF Darwin Barney registered multiple hits in three of his last four contests, going 6-for-14 in that span.

2. Tampa Bay SS Tim Beckham tripled Friday to extend his hitting streak to eight games (12-for-30, five RBIs).

3. The Rays have scored 25 times in the first inning and the Blue Jays have managed just eight runs in the opening frame.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Blue Jays 4