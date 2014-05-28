Blue Jays 9, Rays 6: Adam Lind belted a two-run homer among three hits and Edwin Encarnacion went deep for the 14th time in May as host Toronto defeated Tampa Bay for its eighth consecutive victory.

Mark Buehrle (9-1) took over the major-league lead in victories, allowing four runs (three earned) and eight hits over 6 2/3 innings before Casey Janssen picked up his eighth save with a scoreless ninth. Juan Francisco also had a solo blast while Jose Bautista added three hits and an RBI for the Blue Jays.

Sean Rodriguez had a triple, a double and three RBIs while Wil Myers knocked in two for the Rays, who have been outscored 19-11 in the first two games of the series. Tampa Bay starter Alex Cobb (1-2) had not given up a run in his previous three starts, but yielded six tallies on nine hits over five innings.

Bautista’s run-scoring single gave Toronto a 3-2 lead in the fifth before Lind took the next pitch over the left-center field wall for a two-run blast. Two pitches later, Encarnacion drilled a Cobb pitch into the second deck in left field and Melky Cabrera lined a two-out RBI single in the sixth before scoring on a balk for an 8-3 edge.

Rodriguez flared a double down the right-field line to knock in one run and Myers’ fielder’s choice pushed home another as the Rays took a 2-0 lead in the fourth. But Brett Lawrie and Dioner Navarro each lined an RBI single with two outs in Toronto’s half of the fourth to tie it and end Cobb’s scoreless streak at 25 1/3 innings.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Encarnacion’s 14 homers in May are tied for the most in a single month in franchise history with Bautista, who accomplished the feat in June 2012. … Cobb is 0-2 while allowing 10 runs in 10 innings against the Blue Jays this season and 1-0 against three other opponents, giving up no runs in 20 2/3 frames. … The Rays recalled C Ali Solis and sent RHP Alex Colome to Triple-A Durham. Solis played five games with San Diego in 2012.