Blue Jays 3, Rays 2: Pinch runner Kevin Pillar scored all the way from first base on a throwing error in the bottom of the ninth as host Toronto extended its winning streak to nine by finishing a three-game sweep of Tampa Bay.

Dioner Navarro opened the ninth with a single and Pillar sprinted around after pitcher Juan Carlos Oviedo (1-1) threw the ball down the right-field line on Anthony Gose’s bunt single. Jose Reyes collected three hits and scored a run, Edwin Encarnacion knocked in two and Aaron Loup (2-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the victory.

Wil Myers belted a two-run homer and Matt Joyce added a pair of doubles as the Rays lost for the seventh time in their last 11 games. Tampa Bay managed only four hits off four Toronto pitchers.

Reyes and Jose Bautista singled and both came home on Encarnacion’s one-out single to right field for a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Rays answered in the second when Joyce doubled off the center-field wall and trotted home when Myers hit a line drive over the left-field wall to tie it 2-2.

Toronto starter Liam Hendriks allowed two runs on only three hits over six innings with five strikeouts in his second major-league start this season. Tampa Bay’s Chris Archer yielded two runs and scattered six hits in the first six frames while striking out seven and throwing 100 pitches.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Rays placed C Ryan Hanigan on the 15-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain and recalled OF Kevin Kiermaier from Triple-A Durham. … Hendriks was helped out with leaping catches against the wall by CF Gose in the third inning and LF Melky Cabrera in the sixth that took away extra-base hits. … The Blue Jays’ streak of 10 games with at least one homer came to an end.