Rays 1, Blue Jays 0: Nathan Karns registered eight strikeouts while outdueling J.A. Happ and Ryan Hanigan belted a solo homer as visiting Tampa Bay halted Toronto’s four-game winning streak.

James Loney recorded the other hit for the Rays, who snapped their brief two-game skid. Karns (1-0) also allowed only two hits while walking two over seven innings in his fourth major-league start - and first for Tampa Bay.

Danny Valencia doubled and Adam Lind singled for the Blue Jays, who fell four games behind both Kansas City and Seattle for the second wild-card spot in the American League. Happ (9-10) was nearly as brilliant as Karns, yielding just one run with one walk and seven strikeouts in seven frames en route to his fifth loss in six decisions.

While Happ recorded three strikeouts in the top of the first inning, Toronto’s first two batters in the bottom half reached before Edwin Encarnacion grounded into a third-to-first double play. Happ set down Tampa Bay in order in the second, but Hanigan led off the third by depositing the left-hander’s first pitch over the left-field wall for his fifth blast of the season.

Karns kept the Blue Jays hitless until Valencia delivered a two-out double in the fourth. Lind hit a two-out single in the sixth, but Karns worked a perfect seventh, Jake McGee duplicated the feat in the eighth and Grant Balfour struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth for his 12th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Happ helped Toronto extend its streak of having its starting pitcher go at least six innings to 18 consecutive games. ... The Blue Jays had won nine of their previous 11 contests to put themselves back in the playoff race. ... Karns went 0-1 with a 7.50 ERA in three starts for Washington last season.