(Updated: RECASTS 1st note UPDATES Blue Jays standing in graph 2)

Blue Jays 6, Rays 3: Adam Lind belted a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning and drove in three runs as visiting Toronto evened the series at one game apiece.

Edwin Encarnacion followed Lind’s go-ahead blast with a solo shot and Jose Bautista reached base three times and had an RBI as the Blue Jays remained four games out of the American League’s second wild card spot. R.A. Dickey (13-12) allowed three runs on four hits over seven innings and Casey Janssen notched his 23rd save as Toronto won for the fifth time in six games.

Evan Longoria homered and drove in a pair of runs and Ben Zobrist added two hits for Tampa Bay, which fell to 2-3 on its six-game road trip. Brad Boxberger (5-2) surrendered a two-run homer for the second straight outing to take the loss in relief of Jeremy Hellickson, who struck out eight and gave up three runs - two earned - in six innings.

The Rays scored in their first at-bat on a leadoff double by Zobrist and a pair of infield groundouts before adding a run in the third when Kevin Kiermaier scored on Dickey’s wild pitch. Toronto capitalized on sloppy defense in the third to push across three runs on RBI infield singles by Jose Reyes and Bautista and Lind’s groundout.

Longoria tied it with a leadoff homer in the sixth, his third in six games and 21st of the season, but Lind followed a walk to Bautista in the seventh with a deep shot to center - his first homer since June 23. Encarnacion then launched a towering drive into the second deck in left for his 31st.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lind extended his hitting streak to six games (10-for-22). ... Longoria’s blast gave Tampa Bay homers in six consecutive games. ... The Blue Jays will pitch LHP Mark Buehrle in Sunday’s series finale and push back rookie RHP Marcus Stroman one day as Buehrle is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in five starts against Tampa Bay this season.