Rays 4, Blue Jays 2

TORONTO -- Right-hander Chris Archer allowed two hits and struck out 11 over seven scoreless innings and the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Thursday.

Infielder Tim Beckham hit a two-run home run as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning to support Archer (2-1) as the Rays took three of four in the series.

Right-hander Aaron Sanchez (0-2), the Blue Jays starter, allowed five hits, three walks and three runs in 5 1/3 innings in his second career major league start.

Right-hander Brad Boxberger gave up a run in the ninth but picked up his fourth save of the season.

The Rays scored a run in the third and another in the fifth before Beckham’s second homer of the season in the sixth to take a 4-0 lead.

Beckham was hitting for first baseman Allan Dykstra after left-handed reliever Aaron Loup replaced Sanchez. There was one out and third baseman Evan Longoria was at third following his franchise-leading 230th career double and a groundout.

Archer did not allow two runners in an inning until the seventh when he hit designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion with a pitch and issued a one-out walk to catcher Russell Martin. Archer also recorded three strikeouts in the inning.

Encarnacion was the second Blue Jays hitter hit by Archer.

Longoria left the game in the eighth inning when right-handed reliever Marco Estrada hit him with a pitch near the hip.

Right-hander Steve Geltz replaced Archer in the eighth and allowed a leadoff single to second baseman Devon Travis and a walk to shortstop Ryan Goins.

Rays manager Kevin Cash was ejected after a review upheld the call that Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson was hit by a pitch to load the bases with none out.

Right-hander Kevin Jepsen replaced Geltz to face right fielder Jose Bautista, who hit a fly out to shallow right and the runners held. Encarnacion hit a sacrifice fly to center for the second out and pinch-hitter Dioner Navarro grounded out.

Boxberger walked Martin to start the home ninth. Martin took second on defensive indifference with one out and took third on left fielder Kevin Pillar’s fly to center for the second out and scored on a double by Travis.

The Blue Jays lost shortstop Jose Reyes in the first inning after he felt soreness in his left rib-cage area. He seemed to be experiencing some difficulty during his first at-bat when he led off with a groundout to second base.

Reyes was replaced by infielder Ryan Goins in the second inning. Goins was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo earlier Thursday when right-handed reliever Todd Redmond was designated for assignment. The plan was to use Goins in a utility role that would include spelling Reyes at shortstop on occasion. Goins singled in his first at-bat in the third inning.

The Rays took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third. Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier and catcher Rene Rivera led off with singles and designated hitter David DeJesus walked to load the bases with none out. Steve Souza Jr. forced DeJesus at second as one run scored. A hard slide by DeJesus prevented a possible double play. Souza was thrown out trying to steal second to complete an inning-ending double play as shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera struck out.

The Rays boosted their lead to 2-0 in the fifth on doubles by Kiermaier and DeJesus.

NOTES: The Blue Jays designated RHP Todd Redmond for assignment on Thursday. Redmond was 0-0 with a 16.61 ERA in two relief outings. ... The Rays signed C J.P. Arencibia to a minor league contract. The former Blue Jay, who was let go by the Baltimore Orioles recently, will play first base at Triple-A Durham, with occasional catching duty. ... The Rays play the New York Yankees in a three-game series at Tropicana Field starting Friday. RHP Nathan Karns (1-1, 4.97 ERA) will start the opener for the Rays against RHP Adam Warren (0-1, 1.69 ERA). ... The Blue Jays open a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday at the Rogers Centre. Toronto RHP Drew Hutchison (1-0, 6.97) will start the opener against RHP Julio Teheran (2-0, 1.50).