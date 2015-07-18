Rays 3, Blue Jays 2

TORONTO -- Catcher Curt Casali led off the eighth inning with his second home run of the season to lift the Tampa Bay Rays to a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Casali’s home run came on a 1-and-0 splitter from Blue Jays right-handed reliever Ryan Tepera (0-1).

Rays right-handed reliever Kevin Jepsen (2-5) pitched the seventh to pick up the win.

After right-hander Brad Boxberger pitched the eighth for the Rays, left-hander Jake McGee pitched the ninth to earn his fourth save of the season.

The teams will play the rubber match of the three-game series Sunday at Rogers Centre.

Rays right-hander Erasmo Ramirez allowed four hits and one run while striking out four in 4 2/3 innings and did not factor in the decision.

Blue Jays right-handed knuckleballer R.A. Dickey allowed four hits, one walk and one run in six innings and had four strikeouts. He did not figure in the decision and has not won in five starts since June 18.

Right fielder Jose Bautista homered for the Blue Jays (46-47) and right fielder Brandon Guyer homered for the Rays.

The Rays (47-46) opened the scoring in the third after Dickey issued a four-pitch walk to shortstop Tim Beckham to lead off the inning.

According to first base umpire Ben May, Dickey picked off Beckham at first but the out call was overturned by a video review after a Tampa Bay challenge.

Beckham took second on a balk, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a ground-rule double to right by designated hitter John Jaso.

The Beckham-Jaso combination was thwarted in the top of the fifth. Beckham doubled with one out and tried to score on Jaso’s single to center, but center fielder Kevin Pillar threw out Beckham at home. The Rays lost their challenge this time.

Pillar opened the home fifth with a double to left and took third on a groundout to second by left fielder Ezequiel Carrera. Second baseman Devon Travis was given a life when his foul deflected off the glove of first baseman James Loney, who reached into the stands on an attempted catch.

Travis took advantage of the new life by hitting a double down the right-field line to tie the game. After Blue Jays shortstop Jose Reyes fouled out to third, Ramirez was replaced by right-hander Steve Geltz.

Bautista led off the home sixth with his 18th home run of the season, driving a 2-and-0 fastball from Geltz into the third deck.

Left-hander Aaron Loup took over in the seventh from Dickey and allowed Guyer’s fourth home run of the season on a 1-and-2 changeup with one out to tie the game, 2-2.

NOTES: Rays OF Desmond Jennings (knee) began working out with Class A Charlotte on Saturday with no date set for a return. He has been on the disabled list since April 26. ... INF Tim Beckham started at shortstop Saturday after INF Jake Elmore started Friday. With SS Asdrubal Cabrera (right hamstring strain) out until at least the end of the month, manager Kevin Cash is alternating Elmore and Beckham, depending on the opposing pitcher. ... The Rays signed second-round draft pick C Chris Betts and announced he will have reconstructive elbow surgery. ... The Blue Jays did not sign second-round draft pick RHP Brady Singer by the Friday afternoon deadline. The 18-year-old will attend Florida. ... RHP Marco Estrada (6-5, 3.52 ERA) will start the series finale Sunday for the Blue Jays against Rays RHP Chris Archer (9-6, 2.74 ERA).