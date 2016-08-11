Tulowitzki, Happ lead Jays over Rays

TORONTO -- Troy Tulowitzki homered and had five RBIs, J.A. Happ struck out seven in six scoreless innings to earn his 10th straight win and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 7-0 on Wednesday night.

Justin Smoak also homered and Melvin Upton Jr. stole three bases for the Blue Jays (65-50) in the rubber match of the three-game series.

Happ (16-3), who held the Rays (46-67) to four hits and two walks, won for the 10th time in his past 11 starts.

The left-hander has not lost since June 6 against the Detroit Tigers. His previous career best for wins in a season was 2009 when he had 12 with the Philadelphia Phillies,

Tulowitzki hit a three-run homer in the first inning against rookie left-hander Blake Snell (3-5), who allowed five hits, four walks and five runs (two earned) in 1 2/3 innings.

After walking to force in a run in the second, Tulowitzki hit an RBI single in the sixth against Danny Farquhar to stretch Toronto's lead to 6-0. It scored Edwin Encarnacion, who had walked with two out and took second when Russell Martin was hit by a pitch.

Ryan Garton replaced Farquhar and allowed Smoak's 13th homer of the season in the seventh.

Joe Biagini allowed a hit and struck out two for Toronto in seventh and Jason Grilli pitched a perfect eighth.

Kevin Jepsen retired the side in order in the bottom of the eighth for the Rays.

Ryan Tepera pitched a perfect ninth for Toronto.

Each team had singles from its first two batters of the game.

The Rays came away with nothing, but the Blue Jays capitalized with three unearned runs on the 19th homer of the season by Tulowitzki. The three-run homer snapped a string of 17 solo blasts by Toronto, a club record.

Snell, a 23-year-old making the 11th career major league start, allowed a leadoff single to Devon Travis, who extended his hit streak to seven games.

Josh Donaldson got a life when Rays right fielder Steven Souza Jr. dropped his foul ball for an error. Donaldson took advantage with a single.

Snell retired the next two batters before Tulowitzki homered to left on a 2-1 slider.

Toronto added two runs in the second. Travis singled home Darwin Barney, who had doubled with one out. Three consecutive walks, including one by Tulowitzki with bases loaded, increased the lead to 5-0. Right-hander Dylan Floro replaced Snell and got the last out of the inning.

NOTES: Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista (left knee) was out of the lineup Wednesday after tweaking his knee when he tripped in right field on Tuesday. He had an MRI and there was a possibility of a stint on the disabled list. ...Toronto recalled RHP Ryan Tepera from Triple-A Buffalo Wednesday to replace RHP Danny Barnes, who was returned to the Triple-A club after the game Tuesday. ...Rays SS Matt Duffy (strained left Achilles) played his fifth rehabilitation game, the third with Triple-A Durham, on Wednesday, and is on schedule to join Tampa Bay Friday. ...Rays RHP Chris Archer (6-15, 4.26 ERA) will face New York Yankees LHP CC Sabathia (6-9, 4.18) Friday to begin a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. ... Toronto LHP Francisco Liriano (6-11, 5.34) will face Houston Astros RHP Joe Musgrove (0-0, 0.79 ERA) Friday to open a three-game series at Rogers Centre.