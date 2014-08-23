Smyly’s ‘artistic’ 2-hitter leads Rays past Jays

TORONTO -- The Tampa Bay Rays traded a star left-hander when they sent David Price to the Detroit Tigers.

It appears they received a pretty good left-hander in return.

Drew Smyly, acquired in a July 31 trade, was brilliant on Friday, pitching a two-hitter for his first career complete game as the Rays defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 8-0 in the opener of a three-game series.

“He had everything going on,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said.

“You could see from the beginning he was going to pitch well all night. It was just obvious. The way he was changing speeds. ... That was, for my money, the best pitching performance I’ve seen from a Ray in this ballpark. Truly a really artistic performance tonight.”

Third baseman Evan Longoria drove in three runs with a home run and a double and was a triple shy of the cycle. Designated hitter Wil Myers also homered, and right fielder Kevin Kiermaier had three hits, including two doubles and an RBI.

The Rays outhit the Blue Jays 14-2.

“I thought overall we played a lousy game, but Smyly took it to us pretty good, kept us off balance,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.

Smyly (8-10), retired his final 19 batters and did not allow a walk while striking out four to improve his record to 2-1 in four starts for the Rays.

“I have been waiting for this game. I didn’t know if I was ever going to get it because I usually have high pitch counts,” Smyly said of the complete game.

“My changeup was the best it has been since I started throwing it. I think it made a big difference tonight. It’s not something starters get that often. You have to do your job and be on point from inning one to inning nine to usually throw a complete game. It’s tough, not many do it. It’s a good mark to reach and a big accomplishment for me.”

The Blue Jays (65-63) are opening a nine-game homestand after coming off a 2-6 trip.

Toronto right-hander Marcus Stroman (7-5) allowed singles and one run to the first three batters in the Rays’ four-run sixth and was replaced by left-hander Aaron Loup.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” Stroman said. “It’s just something you’ve got to put past you again and look forward to the next one.”

When asked what went wrong, the rookie said, “Just up a little bit. My sinker was pretty good, my changeup wasn’t bad. Just a couple of pitches I left up, some curveballs that were up in the zone, and they capitalized on them.”

The Rays (63-75) rapped out 10 hits against Stroman, including a solo homer by Longoria. Stroman, who allowed had six runs (five earned) in five innings, suffered his third loss in the past four starts.

Loup gave up an RBI single to second baseman Ben Zobrist and a two-run double to Longoria.

Myers hit his sixth homer of the season in the eighth against right-hander Todd Redmond.

The Rays got off to a good start when Longoria hit a first-pitch fastball for his 16th homer of the season to lead off the second inning.

The Rays took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning. Myers led off with a walk, stole second, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a hustling double by Kiermaier, who took advantage of Toronto center fielder Colby Rasmus.

“After I round first, I kind of make my decision,” Kiermaier said. “You can be aggressive with two outs; that played a factor, too. I just don’t think a whole lot of outfielders are expecting anyone to do that.”

The lead increased to 3-0 in the fifth inning, which started with a double by left fielder Matt Joyce. Longoria walked and was forced at second on first baseman James Loney’s grounder to third. During the double-play attempt, second baseman Steve Tolleson bounced his throw to first for a run-scoring error.

“I figured we’d come out there tonight with more energy; we didn’t have it,” Gibbons said. “We made some mistakes. Couldn’t turn a big double play, laid back on a couple of balls, things like that. Smyly was pretty good, I’ll give him that.”

NOTES: Rays C Jose Molina (sore left knee) did not start for the fourth game in a row on Friday, but manager Joe Maddon said he expected Molina to start Saturday. In the three-game series against the Detroit Tigers, Molina had one plate appearance. C Curt Casali started his fourth consecutive game behind the plate on Friday. ... LHP Daniel Norris, who is 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA since his promotion to Triple-A Buffalo, is scheduled to make his next start for the Bisons on Tuesday. There was speculation that Norris might be moved to the bullpen to limit his innings and then pitch in relief for Toronto in September. That decision has not been made. Norris struck out nine in five innings on Thursday and has 32 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings for Buffalo. ... RHP Jeremy Hellickson (1-2, 2.56 ERA) will start Saturday for the Rays against Blue Jays LHP Mark Buehrle (11-8, 3.38 ERA).