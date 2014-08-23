Rasmus surprise bunt sparks Jays past Rays

TORONTO -- Colby Rasmus laid down a two-strike bunt single to lead off the 10th inning against reliever Joel Peralta.

The surprise tactic worked as the Toronto Blue Jays center fielder came around to score the winning run on a two-out single to left by shortstop Jose Reyes in a 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

“Colby, a two-strike bunt; Peralta has been tough on him his whole career,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “That’s the game right there.”

Not quite. The Rays were playing the game under protest after umpires overturned a safe call on a pickoff play. The review determined that designated hitter Wil Myers was out. The Rays are contesting that Gibbons made his challenge too late -- after left-hander Mark Buehrle had stepped onto the rubber and shortstop Yunel Escobar was in the batter’s box.

“I think they did the right thing,” Gibbons said of the umpiring crew. “If there’s a little time difference there, violation, whatever you want to call it, they still want to get it right.”

“I was at third base and I’ve got everything in front of me,” said crew chief Bob Davidson. “I see Buehrle, he’s on the rubber, and as I‘m seeing Escobar getting ready, from my judgment, to get into the box. Now I see Gibbons giving the thumbs up that he’s coming out. So I thought that it was in time to file a challenge on the play.”

Rays manager Joe Maddon disagreed.

“It was inappropriate for Bob to do what he did and permit that to happen,” he said. “I‘m trusting that they’re going to interpret the rule properly and get us back to that point in the game. The home plate umpire [John Tumpane] had it right. He did not want Gibbons do come on out. He had it right and then Bob intervened. ... I would be really surprised if the protest is not upheld.”

The Blue Jays evened the three-game series with a rubber match to be played on Sunday.

After Rasmus bunted, third baseman Danny Valencia struck out against Peralta (2-4) after failing to put down a sacrifice. Second baseman Munenori Kawasaki struck out on a 3-2 pitch as Rasmus stole second before left-hander Jeff Beliveau replaced Peralta to face Reyes.

Rasmus said he was thinking about bunting on Peralta during his at-bat.

“I haven’t had a lot of success off of Peralta and [third baseman Evan] Longoria was playing it pretty close there at the beginning and with two strikes he backed up. I thought he might try to go with something away and it worked out. I was able to get it done.”

Right-hander Dustin McGowan (5-3) picked up the victory after allowing a single and a walk in the 10th.

Catcher Dioner Navarro gave the Blue Jays a 4-3 lead with a two-run home run in the seventh off reliever Brad Boxberger. It was the 10th home run of the season for Navarro and his ninth at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays closer Casey Janssen walked Myers to open the ninth and gave up a one-out single to pinch-hitter Kevin Kiermaier.

Pinch-hitter James Loney followed with a single to left that tied the score, but Kiermaier was tagged out a third after he rounded the bag too far.

“He felt fine he just didn’t have a lot today,” Gibbons said of Janssen.

Buehrle allowed eight hits and three runs over 6 1/3 innings.

Rays right-hander Jeremy Hellickson allowed three hits and two runs while striking out eight over 6 1/3 innings.

The Rays opened the scoring in the third on a bunt single by right fielder Ben Zobrist that scored first baseman Sean Rodriguez from third. It was Zobrist’s 500th career RBI.

Buehrle and Valencia became entangled in their attempt to field the bunt. Rodriguez and center fielder Desmond Jennings singled with two out to put runners at the corners for Zobrist.

Valencia’s one-out walk in the home third started a two-run rally that snapped a string of 22 consecutive innings without a run by Blue Jays against the Rays.

Reyes lined a two-out double that was deflected by diving left fielder Brandon Guyer. Left fielder Melky Cabrera doubled to give the Blue Jays (66-63) the lead.

The Rays (63-66) regained the lead in the seventh. Second baseman Logan Forsythe led off with a single and was forced at second by Myers. Escobar walked.

Catcher Jose Molina singled home Myers and Rodriguez doubled in the go-ahead run.

Boxberger entered the game with one out in the seventh and allowed a double to Edwin Encarnacion and Navarro homered to right.

“He did what he should have done with that ball,” Boxberger said. “It was right down the middle.”

NOTES: RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) was scheduled to throw his first live bullpen on Saturday at Dunedin, Fla. The Blue Jays hope to add him to their bullpen in September. ... Rays C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique strain) caught seven innings and was 2-for-3 for Triple-A Charlotte on Friday as he resumed his rehab assignment. ... Blue Jays 1B Dan Johnson (left hamstring strain) was batting .125 (2-for-16) with one home run and three RBIs in the first five games of his rehab stint at Triple-A Buffalo. ... C Jose Molina (sore left knee) was back in the Rays’ starting lineup on Saturday after making only one plate appearance in the previous four games. ... RHP Chris Archer (8-6, 3.17 ERA) will start the series finale on Sunday for the Rays against RHP Drew Hutchison (8-11, 4.81).