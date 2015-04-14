Odorizzi settles down to pitch Rays past Blue Jays

TORONTO -- Jake Odorizzi pitched awfully well for a guy who struggled at the beginning of the game.

After allowing two first-inning walks, the right-hander eventually settled into form and allowed only two hits over eight innings as the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Monday.

“I just didn’t feel good coming out,” Odorizzi said. “I was fighting myself and then I finally got into the groove of the game and started producing outs and started easing in.”

The result spoiled the Blue Jays’ home opener, which attracted a sellout crowd of 48,414.

”Good crowd, we just couldn’t get anything going offensively at all,“ Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. ”(Odorizzi) moves the ball around pretty good. He’s got a good arm, he pitches up and down. And he’s effectively wild you could say, you can’t sit there and dig in.

“He’ll run balls in on you hard, things like that. He’s got a good split-changeup there, he started developing that last year. He’s a pretty good pitcher, he really is.”

The Rays (4-3) have won three in a row while the Blue Jays (4-3) had won the opening game in each of their first two series this season.

Odorizzi (2-0) allowed his only run in two starts this season when the Blue Jays put together a pair of two-out hits in the fifth inning. He allowed three walks while striking out three and is 2-0 in four career starts against the Blue Jays.

“It was just one of those days starting off and took a turn for the better,” Odorizzi said.

Knuckleballer R.A. Dickey (0-1), the Blue Jays starter, allowed three hits, five walks and two runs in six innings. The right-hander also hit a batter and was charged with a balk.

Dickey had three of his walks in the fourth inning, two of them with the bases loaded, as the Rays took a 2-0 lead.

“I throw a knuckleball,” Dickey said. “Some would come out, they would move at times, some would come out they’d stay high. I lost my release point a little bit in the fourth. They really made me work. They did a good job of laying off some really close pitches. And I didn’t make the big pitch when I had to.”

Rays manager Kevin Cash was impressed with the approach of his hitters in the inning. “The quality at-bats just kept coming,” Cash said.

Right-hander Brad Boxberger, who got his third save of the season, walked Toronto right fielder Jose Bautista to open the ninth. But designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion struck out on a high 3-2 fastball and Bautista was caught stealing to complete a double play on a fine throw from catcher Rene Rivera.

“Unbelievable play,” Cash said. “Bautista got a really good jump from my angle. That might be one of the finest plays we’ve had all season. I just saw a highlight of the throw, it was a bullet.”

“I was ready for it,” Rivera said. “Thanks to God, we got him.”

Encarnacion’s swing took him over the plate slightly but Rivera said having to raise up to catch a high pitch helped him.

“I was already over him,” he said.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson hit a fly out to the wall in right field to end the game.

Dickey allowed two runners in the second and the third but escaped each time. The top of the third ended on a fly out to the warning track by center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.

Dickey was not so fortunate in the fourth when he walked in two runs. Left fielder Desmond Jennings led off with a single and first baseman Allan Dykstra, who had a swollen left eye after he hit himself working on bunting before the game, followed with a single, his first major-league hit. Jennings stole third for the second time in the game before second baseman Tim Beckham walked to load the bases with two out.

Walks to designated hitter David DeJesus and right fielder Steven Souza Jr. forced in runs to give the Rays a 2-0 lead.

The Blue Jays countered with a run in the fifth on their only two hits of the game, a double by left fielder Kevin Pillar and a single by second baseman Devon Travis. Odorizzi had retired 12 batters in a row.

NOTES: Blue Jays LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery) took Monday off from his rehabilitation assignment at Class A Dunedin and could also take Tuesday off. He left Dunedin’s game Sunday in the first inning, after hitting a single and scoring three batters later, with tightness in his right hamstring. It is not considered serious. ... Tampa Bay RHP Matt Andriese (0-0, 0.00) will make his first career major-league start Tuesday after pitching the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins on Friday in his major-league debut. He did not give up a run. He will be the 25th starter used by the Rays since 2008, the fewest in the major leagues. ... The Blue Jays will start LHP Daniel Norris (1-0, 4.76 ERA) on Tuesday. It will be his second start of the season and the third of his major-league career. ... The Rays had yet to name a starter for Wednesday.