Souza leads Rays past Blue Jays

TORONTO -- The long and the short of it is, Steven Souza, Jr., won the game as the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Tuesday.

The Rays right fielder did it with the longest hit of the game, a blast to the third level in center field that was estimated at 463 feet, in the first inning for his first homer of the season.

“I’ve seen a lot of baseball games here,” said Rays manager Kevin Cash, a former Blue Jays catcher. “I’ve never seen something like that hit in that area to center field.”

And then Souza led off the eighth with the shortest hit of the game, a bunt single against right-handed reliever Miguel Castro (0-1).

“It seemed like after that first pitch (he hit for a homer) that they wanted to come at me with curveballs,” Souza said. “I wanted to get something going. ... so I decided to pull it out and drop down a bunt.”

After Souza stole second and galloped to third on catcher Russell Martin’s throwing error, he scored what proved to be the winning run on a sacrifice fly to left fielder Desmond Jennings after Evan Longoria was walked intentionally.

Cash said that Souza both bunted and stole on his own.

It gave right-hander Steve Geltz (1-0) the first major league win of his career and right-hander Kevin Jepsen picked up his first save of the season with the help of a sensational catch by center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on a drive by Toronto second baseman Devon Travis.

It was a tough night for Martin, who was signed as a free agent. He had a passed ball and was 0-for-4 as well as committing the crucial throwing error.

“They bother me probably equally,” Martin said. “I like to win baseball games. That’s what I like to do so any time you don’t help the team win, it’s not a good feeling. But it’s over with. I‘m not going to be down on myself. I‘m trying my best out there and I‘m going to keep trying my best.”

Tampa Bay took the opening two games of the four-game series to run its winning streak to four.

Rays right-hander Matt Andriese, making his first major league start, allowed five hits, one walk and two runs while striking out two in 3 2/3 innings. He had pitched only one relief inning this season prior to the start.

“Matty was outstanding,” Cash said. “We asked a lot of him today.”

Blue Jays left-hander Daniel Norris did not figure in the decision, either, allowing two hits, three walks and two runs with four strikeouts in five innings.

With one out in the first inning, Souza drilled the first pitch he saw from Norris for his mammoth home run.

Asked how it felt, Souza said, “Have you ever cut butter with a knife?” he said. “That’s what it feels like. You just don’t feel anything. It’s one of those feelings. I can’t explain it, it’s awesome.”

“I’ve just got to tip my cap,” Norris said. “He was sitting first-pitch fastball and if I missed my spot, it was by a couple inches. And he hit it about 700 feet.”

The Rays scored another run in the second. Jennings was hit by a pitch and took second on a passed ball. Second baseman Logan Forsythe walked and the runners advanced on a double steal. Shortstop Tim Beckham hit a sacrifice fly to left to give the Rays a 2-0 lead.

Andriese left the game in the Blue Jays’ two-run fourth that tied the game. Third baseman Josh Donaldson and designated hitter Dioner Navarro started the inning with singles. Left fielder Kevin Pillar drove in a run with a one-out single, and shortstop Jose Reyes tied the game with a two-out double against right-handed reliever Kirby Yates.

NOTES: Rays LHP Drew Smyly (left shoulder tendinitis) made his second rehabilitation start for Class A Charlotte on Tuesday morning, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out four in three scoreless innings. He threw 40 pitches and added 12 in the bullpen after the game. ... C Rene Rivera started at first base for the Rays. The infield alignment allowed manager Kevin Cash to use INF Asdrubal Cabrera at DH “to get him off his feet.” Rivera did not play first base during spring training but has played there in winter ball. ... Despite falling 2-1 Monday for their fourth straight loss in a home opener, the Blue Jays are 26-13 in their first home game of the season, including 16-10 at the Rogers Centre. ... Tampa Bay signed LHP Andrew Oliver to a minor league contract. ...The Rays will start RHP Erasmus Ramirez (0-0, 31.50 ERA) Wednesday against Toronto LHP Mark Buehrle (1-0, 3.00 ERA). ... After the game, the Rays sent RHP Kirby Yates to Triple-A Durham on option.